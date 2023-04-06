HUNTINGTON — Wiping your shoes before stepping on the volleyball court inside the Cam Henderson Center is akin to taking them off when you enter someone else's home.
It's only appropriate, given that when the Marshall volleyball team stepped onto its new Taraflex playing surface for the first time, members of the Thundering Herd felt like they were walking into a new facility.
"They are so thankful, so appreciative; they are so kind to it," coach Ari Aganus said. "We have a little rag out here to make sure we don't get any dirt when we're coming on and off. We want to keep it nice and treat it the right way because we know how fortunate we are to have it."
The Taraflex surface is 2.1 millimeters thick and is placed on top of the basketball court inside the Henderson Center to give the space a new, cleaner look for home matches.
Andrew Brown, Marshall's associate AD for facilities and game operations, said a crew of four or five can install the playing surface in four to six hours, labor that's well worth the end result.
"It makes it a volleyball match," Aganus said. "It's not volleyball playing on basketball's floor, so I think what's really great, is it gives us the feel that we are a sport here that's important, which is what every sport should be made to feel like."
The court has a realistic wood design and is surrounded by a matte black border with the school name and logo on either side. It debuted at the Herd's first spring exhibition match against Fairmont State on March 25. Marshall played on it for the second time on April 1 against Kentucky Christian and was to round out the spring home slate against West Virginia State on Thursday evening.
"The lighting is completely different. It used to be brighter and more reflective. Now with the matte black, the flooring is a lot more calming and creates a better atmosphere," redshirt junior Olivia Fogo said. "It's great to have a court that's our own and with just the volleyball court and no other lines. It's something that you don't really realize is going to be so much better, but it helps a lot."
Teammate Riley Winslow said that seeing the athletic administration support the volleyball program only reinforced her decision to come to Marshall.
"This has been amazing. When I came here, I knew the people and the culture was everything and more, but I didn't think much about the facilities," Winslow said. "Now we've got a new (athletic director) and (the administration) is very focused on completely changing the athlete experience at Marshall."
Last year, the Herd played on a Taraflex floor at the Sun Belt Conference championships, which was the first time for some of them.
Now, they'll do so in every home match.
"We take pride in where we are from, who we are and what we're doing, but now even more because we know we have people behind us," Winslow said. "I feel like you can see things better. At first I thought they changed the lighting, but it's just the floor."
That's how much a difference it makes for the Marshall players, who are out to prove that they can compete at a high level in the SBC after a 10-20 overall record a season ago.
"Truly, we have to figure out how to win -- how to win as a unit and how to win with what we've got," Aganus said. "We have to keep going and not let up and that's how you become a championship program, by doing that."
Working up to championship-level performance starts well before the regular season begins, which has tightened the Herd's focus as they compete this spring.
"We are getting a lot of reps, practicing the simple stuff and practicing making those smart decisions and then work on being tricky," Fogo said. "It's really helped us a lot and it's translating onto the court and we hope to carry that forward."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
