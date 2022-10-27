HUNTINGTON — D'Edrick Graves was so quick off the snap Friday night that some spectators shouted that he was offsides.
Graves, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore linebacker for Huntington High, has given the Highlanders defense a boost heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game vs. St. Albans at Bob Sang Stadium. So did Robby Martin, normally an offensive tackle who played more than usual on defense last week.
"It was something we looked at and (Graves) played lights out during the week of practice," Huntington High coach Billy Seals said of playing Graves, normally a running back, at linebacker in a 41-21 victory at Cabell Midland. "Robby Martin played a little defense and played well for us."
The Highlanders (7-1) and Red Dragons (0-8) are experiencing different seasons. Huntington High is No. 1 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings, while St. Albans is 32nd and last. The Highlanders seek to return to the Class AAA state championship game for the second consecutive season. The Red Dragons are the lone winless team in Class AAA and one of six in the state without a victory.
St. Albans, though, has made progress. Last week the Red Dragons led much of the game before falling to South Charleston 19-17. A week earlier, St. Albans scored 26 points in a 38-point loss to No. 6 George Washington. The game before that, the Red Dragons lost 43-22 to Ripley.
St. Albans is averaging 21.6 points the last three contests. It scored just 6.1 points a game in its first five outings.
"We have a very young team," Red Dragons coach Willie Washington said. "We have 20 freshmen."
The Red Dragons trailed the Black Eagles 13-0 before rallying. Washington said he's optimistic about the future.
Huntington High is wary of St. Albans. Sometimes the Highlanders play to the level of their competition, even if it's for brief stretches during blowouts.
"We're excited to try to get better," Seals said, adding that his team can't get caught looking ahead to next week's showdown vs. No. 2 Hurricane (7-1) in the regular-season finale.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
