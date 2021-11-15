HUNTINGTON -- Local high school basketball fans in West Virginia probably will want to buy a program at the gate.
Many new faces, players and coaches, took to the court Monday for the first day of workouts in the Mountain State. Huntington High, which reached the Class AAA state semifinals last season, began practice at Lucas-Archer Gym with a young squad. Eli Archer now plays football at West Virginia University, Mekhi Barlow plays basketball at West Virginia Wesleyan, several players still are playing football and three others transferred. Brendan Hoffman moved to George Washington and Zavian Johnson and Jaden Price returned to Huntington St. Joe.
Still, Highlanders coach Ty Holmes hit the court enthused.
"I'm really excited to get started with our guys," Holmes said. "We will have a young group with not much high school playing experience. It will pretty much be a new team."
Holmes said he looks forward to the challenge.
"I enjoy the teaching part on and off the court," Holmes said. "I'm ready to get the ball rolling."
So is Todd Maynard at Huntington St. Joe. Maynard is the new coach of the Irish, replacing Ryan Taylor, who resigned. Maynard, who came from Tolsia, inherited a small roster, headed by returnees Caden Ehirim, Phillip Ignatiadis and Marshall Reynolds, but Johnson and former Tolsia all-stater Jesse Muncy provide significant talent, as does Spring Valley transfer Jax Fortner. Muncy has scored 1,400 points in his career.
"We have about 20 kids who have come out to be a part of the program," Maynard said. "It's a big deal considering there were just six players last year. There is excitement and new energy this year."
Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin might be in the gym by himself for a while as the Timberwolves football team navigates the playoffs. While it's not quite that depleted, Spring Valley's roster won't be full for a while.
Chaffin takes over after two seasons out of the game following eye surgery. He most-recently coached at Cabell Midland, taking the Knights to the state tournament semifinals.
"I'm excited to get started," Chaffin said. "We will be shorthanded, but that's OK. We totally support our football team. With a new coach and a new system, it will take a while for the kids to get where we want to be as a team."
Cabell Midland lost K.K. Siebert and Palmer Riggio to graduation, and Ethan Taylor transferred to Fairland, but the Knights return most of a team that reached the state tournament. Leading scorer and first-team all-state guard Chandler Schmidt is back, but he and brother Dominic still are playing football.
"We will be a little different this year without that big man in the middle," Knights coach J.J. Martin said. "We still have a lot of guys who went to the state tournament and Chandler Schmidt is a first-team all-stater. We'll play hard and stress defense more this season."
Hurricane took to the court Monday with much optimism, but also without Elijah Crompton, Ross Musick and Moe Ilderton, all of whom coach Lance Sutherland said transferred to Winfield. The Redskins, though, return considerable talent, led by Nas'Jaih Jones, Jerry James, Gabriel Benytil and others.
"I'm really excited," Sutherland said. "We have a great group of young kids mixed in with a few older kids. Win or lose, I think it's going to be a blast."