HUNTINGTON — A collection of players have become a team.
Marshall’s women’s basketball player wore the program’s uniforms the first 10 games of the season, but with 11 newcomers the Thundering Herd has taken that long to become a coordinated unit.
Despite losing their top four scorers, including leading scorer Savannah Wheeler, who transferred to Middle Tennessee, Marshall is 6-4 heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at South Alabama (4-7). The contest is the Herd’s first in Sun Belt play. Wheeler averages 20.3 points per game and Kennedi Colclough, who graduated, 11.6.
“We had Christmas (last week as a team) at my house and that’s the loudest my house gas ever been,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “We had a good pre-game walk though (before a victory over Chattanooga Wednesday).”
Roshala Scott scored 18 points and Abby Beeman 16 in the 60-56 win over the Mocs. Neither was here last season. Scott transferred from Southeast Missouri State, Beeman from Shepherd. Scott scores 17.5 points per game and Beeman 13.1. Mahogany Matthews, who missed last season with an injury, is third in scoring at 10.9 points a game.
“We have depth,” Kemper said. “We’re learning them and what they’re good at and slowy morphing into a better team on offense.”
Newness isn’t limited to the Herd. Marshall is competing in the Sun Belt for the first time since moving from Conference USA. Kemper said that presents challenges.
“It’s new,” Kemper said. “We’ve never played South Alabama. We’ve played at Appalachian State a couple of times. You do get a feel for what a place is like and we don’’t have any of that going into this game. You get a feel for how people coach a game. We don’t have much of that going into this league. That’s the chess match of that.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
