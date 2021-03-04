HUNTINGTON — The leprechaun lives.
Huntington St. Joe’s Irish clobbered visiting Scott 75-30 Thursday night in the girls high school basketball opener for both teams. In the process, St. Joe answered some questions about how good it might be after losing eight key players, including all five starters, from last season’s 25-1 squad.
The Skyhawks played the Irish tough in the first quarter, which ended 9-9, and in the fourth period, which St. Joe won 18-13. The middle two quarters were the difference, as the Irish outscored Scott 48-8.
“We were a little jittery starting out,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said. “Once we settled down we were fine. We hadn’t played together and we just needed a couple of shots to fall.”
The Skyhawks took a 5-0 lead on a basket by Leah Davis and a 3-pointer by Shea Miller. St. Joe scored at 5:23 on a basket by Makayla Smith.
Lewis said that 2:37 stretch is the longest stretch to open a gamee in 14 years.
The Irish took over from there. Ava Lee, a senior who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, opened he second quarter with a 3-pointer to give St. Joe a 12-9 lead it never relinquished. Lee’s basket sparked a 12-0 run and the Irish stretched the advantage to 32-13 by halftime. St. Joe led by as many as 46 points after Sophie Ransbottom’s basket with 4:09 to play.
St. Joe subbed, but it helped hold down the score little, if at all, as the Irish have just seven players, all of whom scored at least five points.
Julie Preservati backed Lee with 14 points. Amya Damon scored 13. Makayla Smith scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
“It was kind of tough because everyone hadn’t played together,” said Damon, a transfer from Greenbrier East. “We picked it up quickly, but when it was 9-9 after the first quarter, I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Davis paced Scott, which committed 28 turnovers, with 14 points and seven rebounds. Miller scored 12 points.
Lewis praised Ramey George, who came off the bench to score five points and snag nine rebounds. He also was happy with his club’s 20:10 assists-to-turnovers ratio. Preservati led St. Joe with seven assists.
“We passed the ball really well,” Lewis said. “We have kids who can play. We just need to come together as a team.”
The Irish entertain Wahama at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the St. Joe boys playing the White Falcons immediately afterward. Scott returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it plays host to Logan.
SCOTT 9 4 4 13 — 30: Miller 4-14 3-7 1-2 12, Crawford 0-3 0-1 0-1 0, Tomblin 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Butcher 1-5 0-2 0-0 2, Bias 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Halley 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-5 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 5-8 0-0 4-5 14, Ferrell 0-2 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 10-39 3-12 7-12 30.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 9 23 25 18 — 75: L. Smith 4-8 0-2 0-0 8, Damon 6-15 1-7 0-0 13, George 1-2 1-1 2-4 5, Preservati 5-13 3-9 1-2 14, Ransbottom 3-6 1-2 0-0 7, M. Smith 5-12 0-2 0-0 10, Lee 6-14 4-11 2-2 18.
Rebounds: S 27 (Davis 7), HSJ 41 (M. Smith 11). Steals: S 5 (Butcher 3), HSJ 21 (Preservati 5). Blocked shots: S none, HSJ 2 (Damon 2). Turnovers: S 28, HSJ 10. Fouls: S 2, HSJ 8. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.