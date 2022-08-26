South Charleston is a completely different team than it was when it won a state championship in 2020.
As a matter of fact, the team is completely different than it was in 2021. Former head coach Donnie Mays took the same position at Hurricane and several key players transferred.
But a new look isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and hiring new coach Carl Lee, who was an All-Pro NFL player, is a good way to start a rebuild.
Lee, who was head coach at West Virginia State from 1996 to 2005, said his team plays hard and has talent despite lack of playing experience.
“We’re going to play hard from beginning to end,” Lee said. “We’ll be in shape. Anybody who has ever coached with me, anybody who has ever been around me, that’s the critical piece. To be in shape so that we can play all game. I want us to be physical. If we can be in shape and we can be physical, that will be who we are.”
The Black Eagles have very limited live game experience, with three or four current players getting playing time last year. But Lee is confident in the guys he’s putting on the field.
Starting at quarterback will be junior Peyton Brown.
“He’s a super-athletic guy,” Lee said. “He can play receiver, he can play running back he can play DB. He’s that kind of a kid that can play anywhere. If we can find a really solid backup as a quarterback, he is a dual threat. Want to make sure he’s patient enough in the pocket. He’s tough. He’s not going to let anybody try to break him. We want him to get us all the way through the season.”
Junior Amelio Miller will be the starting running back for the Black Eagles. Junior Zamare Mooney will also be seen in the backfield for South Charleston if need be.
Outside at receiver will be Mooney, senior Zavian Murray and sophomore Avery Pannell. Junior Aiden Seagraves is new to the wide receiver position but he’ll get his chance at wideout this year.
Protecting Brown on the offensive line is junior Devon Pugh at center. At left tackle will be Shane Powell, at left guard will be Tyrell Ellis, at right guard will be Landon Byrd and at right tackle will be Aaron Spurlock.
“We thought we were going to be in trouble with the O-line but we really do feel like that crew may come together,” Lee said. “They’ve been going first-team, they’ve been going second-team. Anytime that you ask them, they go.”
Lee thinks up front is where his team is the strongest on defense.
Senior Jayden Barnett is going to be a force on the line, standing at 6 feet and weighing 260 pounds. Mari Lawton is a senior who has multiple Division I offers, including Ohio University. Lee thinks sophomore Aaron Clark will have a a breakout year on the line.
“He’s one of those kind of kids that came up playing running back,” Lee said. “He’s got some great feet. He’s played tight end I think in middle school. He’s athletic. He’s strong.”
Junior Daelyn Faucett will be one of the leaders as a linebacker but will also play offense and special teams.
“He’s the guy who leads sprints after practice,” Lee said. “His goal is to be out front. And I think this may be his first chance of really getting a lot of playing time.”
Lee describes Murray as a “super athlete” who will play with Faucett as a linebacker among other positions. It’s his first year playing football but he’s played basketball. Pannell will also play at linebacker.
In the secondary, Lee expects Miller to be a leader. Mooney and sophomore Basti Crowder will also play at defensive back.
South Charleston has a couple of kickers from the soccer team. Sophomore Devin Rader will be the field goal kicker and possibly kick off. Sophomore Nick Riebe will punt.
Overall, Lee thinks the culture change within the program will speak for itself as his time at South Charleston progresses.
“We’ve just had to make a culture change,” Lee said. “I hear people talk about South Charleston and how good they’ve been. They lost five of their last six games last year. That doesn’t speak to being great. The second half of the season matters. We have had a history of good football. We have to get better. My goal is to get that tradition. Our kids and the kids that can funnel into our area, we have an opportunity to play some great football in this conference.”