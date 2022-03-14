HUNTINGTON — On Feb. 25, Christian Spears spoke during his introductory press conference about hitting the ground running once he took over as Marshall's new athletic director.
It is part of the pace associated with success, he said, as Marshall athletics looks to take steps forward for its future.
"We're going to talk a lot about championship pace, and we're going to figure that out together," Spears said. "There's something about a pace. There's a cadence, a rhythm. You don't just start running."
While Spears doesn't want to start running right off the bat as he evaluates Marshall's different needs and scenarios, he isn't willing to just take a stroll as he gets started with the Thundering Herd, either.
That showed over the weekend when he showed up even prior to Monday's first official day leading the Herd.
After saying goodbye to the University of Pittsburgh in his last official day there on Friday, Spears came to Huntington in time for Sunday's softball games at Dot Hicks Field to see the Marshall softball team earn its 11th straight victory in an 8-4 win over Fairfield.
On Monday, the fast pace of college athletics continued.
One of the most immediate issues Spears will deal with is the contract expiration of Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni.
Following last week's loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament that ended the Herd's season at 12-21, D'Antoni expressed that he expected to return to the team, but those discussions would have to wait until Spears was in office.
"I have not had a conversation with him," D'Antoni said following the game Wednesday. "When we sit down, we'll figure it out. From the people here, I feel supported."
D'Antoni also dispelled any thought that he may step aside after this season.
"I'd definitely come back next year, as long as I'm asked, and will do so as long as I can help Marshall establish this basketball program where I want it, which is where we are competitive and have a chance to be in the NCAA (tournament) each year," D'Antoni said.
By the end of Spears' first work day with the Herd, rumors swirled on social media surrounding D'Antoni's future, saying that the Marshall men's basketball job was coming open.
While those rumors swirled, sources say Spears and D'Antoni will meet mid-week -- likely Wednesday -- to discuss his future with the program.
After Wednesday's loss to Louisiana Tech, D'Antoni indicated that, if he returns, he will use the NCAA transfer portal to find experienced players -- something he felt was lacking from a young Herd team this season.
D'Antoni felt that age gap contributed to the team's struggles against C-USA teams that all relied heavily on the transfer portal to bolster their rosters with veteran players.
"It's just not going into the portal," D'Antoni said. "You've got to be selective and do a good job with it, and you have to sell them to come to Marshall, which means we have to run the program. It's got to look right and the support has to be right, so we've got a chance to go in and get some from others who have gotten them from us before. Last year we missed four guys who went to bigger programs that offered a little more at that time.
"I think Marshall can get there, though. We've got new leadership with a new athletic director coming in, a new president and just a general atmosphere of producing positive thinkers who take risks and push the envelope. Marshall is going to see better days moving forward and I'm looking forward to it."
Should Marshall choose to go a different direction with its head coaching position, time would still be a primary concern as teams are wrapping up their seasons and coaching changes are starting to take place.
While D'Antoni is Spears' biggest decision to make in a short time span, there are also decisions with more far-reaching timelines -- such as the current litigation with Marshall's transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference, and the need for a baseball stadium -- that have already come to the forefront.
The baseball stadium need came even further to the forefront over the weekend when Marshall's baseball team had its second game in six days postponed due to darkness at Smailes Field on W.Va. 2, which has no lights.
As Spears spoke said at his introductory press conference, there are many needs that everyone wants to see fulfilled, which he felt showed the passion of the fans in Huntington.
"So many people care about this unbelievable institution," Spears said at his opening press conference. "I've seen it, I feel it. It's palatable."
Spears got married to Marshall last month and was introduced to the Herd family during that Feb. 25 press conference.
While the honeymoon was nice, Spears knows that, as of Monday, that honeymoon is over.
Now, Spears is back to work, digging into the ground to build the foundation for his house in Marshall athletics.