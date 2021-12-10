HUNTINGTON — There is no one more excited to see fans file in for the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl than bowl executive director Billy Ferrante.
After seeing attendance limited to just 3,000 fans last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ferrante is looking forward to seeing Marshall's strong travel contingent face off against Louisiana, which is located less than two hours away from New Orleans in Lafayette.
"We feel like New Orleans is a special place and there's so much to offer for everybody that is here," Ferrante said. "It was disappointing last year that we couldn't provide that experience, but for that reason, we're excited and ecstatic about being able to provide that for those coming in for the game this year. This year, we're going to do it safely, but we're going to do it. That's what has us the most excited here."
While COVID-19 restrictions have been somewhat relaxed for 2021, there are still protocols for sporting events within the city of New Orleans that have to be followed, so Ferrante wants everyone traveling to the city to be aware of the requirements to attend the game.
The New Orleans Bowl is following the procedures of the city ordinance, as well as the standard procedures followed for games involving the New Orleans Saints.
That means fans will be required to show proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine or a negative PCR, molecular or antigen test within 72 hours of the game.
Ferrante said proof of a COVID-19 vaccine can be digital, although both sides of the vaccination card will be required to be produced if doing so digitally.
"We had our operations meeting with the Superdome and confirmed that the city's restrictions still stand," Ferrante said. "They will either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. We really want to do all that we can to make sure that fans traveling here understand that and are prepared for that. The negative test has to be within 72 hours of the event."
Ferrante added that those restrictions are citywide, meaning they are not exclusive to the event. Taking these precautions will cover everyone for anything they may like to do during the duration of their stay for the game.
There are plenty of events around the city for fans traveling from Huntington to take part in as well.
Ferrante cited a pair of events at the Superdome on the morning of the game that are popular: Dash Through the Dome, which is a near 2-mile race that starts at 8 a.m., and Yoga in the Dome, which starts at 10 a.m.
Yoga in the Dome is in its second year of existence and already has 300 people signed up to take part, according to Ferrante.
Outside of the game itself, Ferrante said the allure of New Orleans is one that Marshall fans should be excited about, with unlimited options for entertainment within a close proximity.
"The great thing about our city is that the geography of it is very compact," Ferrante said. "It doesn't take long to get just about anywhere. If you are in the French Quarter area and you are staying in that area, you're within walking distance to just about everything you could possibly want to do or see."
The New Orleans Bowl has partnered with Conference USA for 20 of its 21 years of existence, but this year's game adds a different flavor with Marshall heading to the Sun Belt prior to the 2023-24 season and maybe as early as 2022-23.
Ferrante said Marshall is a team the New Orleans Bowl has looked at for several years, but this year's alignment was the perfect storm.
"They are a team we've looked at with a lot of interest over the years, as much as anything because of the brand that they have," Ferrante said. "We think Marshall's got a national brand. They've got a lot of appeal. They do a lot for the television broadcast and to motivate the fan base of the opposing school.
"We're looking forward to the matchup. We're looking forward to the experience in the Dome. We're looking forward to having the game again and being able to have fans in the stadium."