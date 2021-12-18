The Herd's Rasheen Ali (22), right, attempts to push past the Hilltoppers' Jaden Hunter (11) as the Marshall University football team takes on Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) escapes the grasp of Louisiana-Monroe linebacker Quae Drake (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Nov. 27. Lewis has thrown for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. He also has rushed for 226 yards and four scores.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Marshall head coach Charles Huff is 7-5 in his first season with the Thundering Herd.
Running back Rasheen Ali is tied for the nation’s lead in rushing touchdowns with 20. Ali is also second in scoring in FBS (11.0 points per game).
Quarterback Grant Wells is expected to start after being knocked out of the Herd’s loss to Western Kentucky with a concussion. Wells has thrown for 3,436 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
With a start in the New Orleans Bowl, Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer will set the record for most career games started (57). Ulmer would pass the late Chris Deaton (1990-93) and Aaron Ferguson (1993-96) who each had 56.
This matchup brings together two of the nation’s top pass defenses. Marshall is 25th (198.5 yards allowed per game) while Louisiana is 26th (199.2 yards allowed per game).
Marshall safety Cory McCoy, tight end Hayden Hagler and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry are each Louisiana natives making a return to their home state.
McCoy, a native of Anacoco, La., was named Marshall’s Defensive MVP at the team banquet. He is a grad transfer from McNeese State.
Louisiana
Louisiana has won 12 straight games since a season-opening loss to Texas.
Quarterback Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. He also has rushed for 226 yards and four scores.
Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux will be making his debut as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ head coach after being named as Billy Napier’s replacement. Napier took the Florida head coaching job recently.
Both Louisiana and Marshall have 38 sacks on the season — good enough to tie for 14th in FBS.
Louisiana has eight players from New Orleans who will be playing in their hometown for the game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall have a common opponent in Appalachian State. Louisiana defeated App State twice, including in the Sun Belt Championship while Marshall lost to the Mountaineers, 31-30.
This is a matchup of two future rivals in the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall is slated to begin play in the Sun Belt by July 1, 2023, and could make the jump in time for the 2022 football season.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
