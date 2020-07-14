ASHLAND — Rose Hill Christian is a high school, but the girls basketball program has taken on a college feel this summer.
The Royals’ four-person coaching staff has college playing experience — head coach Nick Karle, a former Chesapeake High School standout, played at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Natalie (Adkins) Karle, Nick’s wife and assistant coach, played volleyball at West Virginia University after a stellar career at Cabell Midland High School. Emily (Queen) Sizemore was an all-stater at Rose Hill Christian before starring at Middle Tennessee State University. Charlie Wilcoxen played football at Kentucky Christian University where Nick Karle was an assistant basketball coach the last two years.
Nick Karle said he’s overjoyed to take the court with his assistants.
“I would put our coaching staff up against any in the state,” he said. “Emily, with her background, these girls are going to respect her. Natalie played college volleyball, and most of these girls play volleyball. They’re going to respect her and she’s going to get to them first. Charlie is very dedicated and loyal. He helps me coach our AAU program and the girls have a great relationship with him. I thought about what they’re going to bring to the staff. Their time is very appreciated.”
Rose Hill Christian’s players have noticed a difference in pace during the six weeks of workouts this summer. Down time is at a minimum and each drill serves a specific purpose.
“This is a new world,” senior Baylee Trimble said. “It’s hard, but it’s going to pay off.”
Trimble and fellow seniors Jewelia Van Keuren and Delaynee Sparks complimented previous head coach Kevin Nibert and his staff, as did each of the Royals’ current coaches. Rose Hill Christian went 14-11 last season. They said this season the approach is just different because of the staff’s college backgrounds.
“It definitely helps a lot,” said Trimble, who grabbed a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game last season. “The knowledge of the game that they have helps us. The basketball IQ is there. It’s not just teaching drills, but putting them in a basketball game perspective. It’s basic skills and adding on to them.”
Sizemore said the players are picking up concepts well and putting them into action.
“The improvement I’ve already seen, it’s really fun from a coaching standpoint to teach them, see them grasp it, progress and get better and do what you have taught them instead of going in where you have a bunch of know-it-alls who buck the system,” Sizemore said. “The girls have been very receptive. A lot of the stuff I’m bringing is what I learned at the collegiate level that I didn’t know in high school. To teach them what I learned at the Division I level is pretty neat. It’s exciting and encouraging.”
Van Keuren said the squad is closer this year. That can be a challenge for private schools that draw students from throughout a larger area than do public schools.
“It’s not all on the court,” Van Keuren said. “We want to hold each other accountable, build the team together and learn to love Jesus together. On the court, off the court, in the locker room.”
The Royals participate in off-court team-building exercises. They meet for dinner in players’ homes and do CrossFit together three times a week.
Sparks, the team’s leading returning scorer at 12.6 points per game, said the last six weeks have boosted the Royals’ attitude about themselves. That’s important for a team that hasn’t won a district game in six seasons, dropping 64 games in a row, or a regional contest in 10 years, a span of 90 games.
“Our confidence level was so low,” Sparks said of recent seasons. “We would go into halftime and tear ourselves down. Even if we were built up by our coaches, we tore ourselves down. Coach Emily tells us to think we we are going to win and we do.”
A beefed-up schedule that includes state powers Ashland and Boyd County doesn’t make the prospect of breaking those losing streaks easy.
“The goal is to be at that level,” Wilcoxen said.
Sparks said she doesn’t want to pass losing streaks to the non-seniors.
“We want to leave something for the younger girls,” Sparks said. “They’re the next generation. They have to step up and carry the team. We want to build leaders.”
That’s the attitude the Karles, Sizemore and Wilcoxen look to build upon. They hope to build better players, a better team and better people.
“We want them to know not to set a limit for themselves,” Natalie Karle said. “They may think they can’t go any more because it’s too hard, but they can. A lot of time it stinks to go through the hard things, but when you’re done with it, it builds their confidence and they think they can pretty much do anything. That’s the point we’re getting to right now.”
Nick Karle said he knows at a small school he has a challenge. Despite that, he said he likes what he’s seen so far.
“We’ve seen a lot of hard work,” he said. “We only have 11 or 12 total, so our numbers are low, but the ones who have shown up all summer long have progressed tremendously. Their skill level has grown, their conditioning has grown. Their basketball IQ has grown the most.”