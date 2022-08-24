ONA -- Cabell Midland's running attack heading into Thursday's high school football game at George Washington is a bad news/good news situation.
The bad news is all three running backs -- Jackson Fetty, Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt -- who helped the Knights to 316 rushing yards on 50 carries in a 35-7 triumph over the Patriots last season graduated. The good news is that coach Luke Salmons said he thinks he has quality replacements.
Huntington High transfer fullback Curtis Jones Jr. owns a scholarship offer from Marshall University. Senior tailback Zaky Roberts is the brother of former Knights stars J.J. (Wake Forest) and Nemo Roberts (Fairmont State). Junior Ray Ray Williams is an athletic speedster capable of breaking long runs.
Oh, and quarterback Ryan Wolfe was a 1,000-yard rusher last season.
Salmons said he's not worried about the backs and he likes his team.
"We have a good team," Salmons said. "They're tough and they want to win. They want to be perfect."
Perfection isn't achieved in season openers. Salmons said he reminds his players not to be too hard on themselves. With veterans such as tight end Michael Lunsford, who also owns an offer from Marshall, and offensive lineman Shawn Rouse, who committed to the Thundering Herd, the Knights have leaders to keep teammates from becoming too high or low.
As for the game plan against GW, don't expect Cabell Midland to vary much from its traditional ground-and-pound attack.
"We worry about ourselves mostly," Salmons said of preparing for opponents. "You scout and you prepare, but we try to focus on doing well what we do."
That doesn't mean Wolfe only will be handing off or split ends Caden Bowen, Zac Ramey and Levi Wiseman will just block. The Knights went to the air at times in a scrimmage against Kentucky power Johnson Central.
"We feel good about all our positions," Salmons said. "Our kids have worked extremely hard. They like to practice, but they're ready to play a game."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
