Jeff Wilson, with AstroTurf, left, speaks with Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics for game operations and facilities, and Jeff Pratt, associate director of facilities planning and management, at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Huntington.
Jeff Wilson, with AstroTurf, left, speaks with Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics for game operations and facilities, and Jeff Pratt, associate director of facilities planning and management, at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Joan C. Edwards Stadium is getting an upgrade, and a slightly new color scheme.
The much-anticipated turf replacement project started Monday morning, beginning with ripping up the old turf that was installed in 2014.
“We got the black end zones,” Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “The fans overwhelmingly voted black and I think the green and white really pops off that black.”
A social media poll that ran in the weeks leading up to the decision on the new design allowed fans to express their opinion on the end-zone color: white, gray or black.
The black end zones will feature green lettering outlined in white. The Conference USA logos will be replaced with Sun Belt logos.
“Good, bad or indifferent, we have to look great on TV. That’s the reality of the next generation of revenue opportunity is how well do you maximize TV,” Spears said.
“We had a green and white logo on a green and white field with green end zones and it just had a flat feel. This will give us a little bit of a pop on TV,” he added.
The project will take at least a few weeks, Spears said, but will be done in time for the Marshall football team to conduct fall camp in August.
The playing surface is an upgrade from the same type of material that Marshall chose in 2014, Spears said.
“The tray (surface) is a little deeper and a little thicker, the material is a little bit better and the technology is a little bit better,” Spears said.
The old turf is being ripped up and will be taken away by AstroTurf, which will repurpose it. Essentially, it’s a trade of old turf for new, which provided Marshall a discount on the purchase and installation of the new surface.
“The fact that it’s June 6 and they are getting it off and hauling it away is a good sign,” Spears said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.