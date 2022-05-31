Jaylon Beasley, a junior college transfer, announced his decision to join the Thundering Herd football program. Beasley started his collegiate football career at Troy, a member of the Sun Belt conference.
HUNTINGTON — While the Sun Belt Conference might be a new adventure for Marshall fans, players and coaches, one of the recent pickups for the football team out of the transfer portal is no stranger to it.
Jaylon Beasley, a junior college transfer, announced his decision to join the Thundering Herd football program last week. Beasley started his collegiate football career at Troy, a member of the Sun Belt conference.
According to 247Sports, Beasley was unrated coming out of high school but held offers from Bowling Green, Delaware State, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, Louisiana, South Alabama, UT Martin, Southern Illinois, Austin Peay, Ball State, Central Michigan, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion before choosing Troy.
Most recently, Beasley played at Dodge City Community College before transferring to Marshall. He said he’s excited to return to a “college town” that embraces the football program like it did at Troy.
“I feel like this is a place, being in a college town, I can be at my best and feel comfortable at,” Beasley said. “At Troy, I played in the spring game but during the seasons I was just on the sidelines but the atmosphere was great at all those games, just being able to see it from the sidelines.”
Beasley said the relationship built with the Marshall coaching staff was a major factor in his choice for his next school. He also held offers from Missouri State, Central Michigan, Delaware State and Stephen F. Austin.
“I took my visit up there about a month ago and seen how everything was ran, I was around the staff and the players and I knew this was it, for sure,” Beasley said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
