HUNTINGTON — Spring, when freshman are budding, veterans blooming and, at Marshall University’s football practice, everything is green.
Year two of the Charles Huff era of Thundering Herd football began with spring practice on Monday, but a great deal is as new as it was in 2021.
On the field of the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility, six players lined up at quarterback, vying to replace starter Grant Wells, who transferred to Virginia Tech. That job is penciled in for Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi, who was at Monday’s practice but not participating because he is completing academic requirements at his former school.
Cade Cunningham, Cam Fancher, Chase Harrison, Seth Smith, Peter Zamora and Ty Tarpley all were listed on the roster. All are true or redshirt freshmen. Huff said multiple players could see first-team duties, depending on the situation.
Huff introduced new coaches and announced changed titles for others.
“We were able to hire and upgrade some positions, whether it’s a player to graduation or a coach to another opportunity, we try to go out and find better,” Huff said. “That’s not a knock to the player or the coach. Once we’ve established what our standard is, we look for those qualities or better, no matter the position.”
New position coaches to the staff are passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight, who came from the University of Kentucky, special team coordinator Johnathan Galante, who joined Marshall after two seasons at Alabama, and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson, who came from Kansas.
Also joining the program are strength and conditioning staffers Wil Rankin and Scottie Ethington, general manager Marc Votteler and director of on-campus recruiting Katelyn Lambert. Scott Fahey and Edmund Kugbila are new offensive graduate assistants. Quentin Hall and Dalton Williams have joined the offensive quality control unity. Former Herd and Huntington High player Mark Shaver is a defensive quality control assistant.
“We were able to retain some of the coaches and increase some of their roles,” Huff said.
Clint Trickett made his practice debut as new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, replacing Tim Cramsey, now at Memphis. Tight ends coach Bill Legg also is the new associate head coach. Linebackers coach Shannon Morrison added the title assistant head coach.
Trickett said he was eager to see the quarterbacks.
“We’re going with the guys we’ve got in the room,” Trickett said of the group of young passers. “Let’s develop them and get them as many reps as possible. I think these reps are invaluable for all of our freshmen quarterbacks we have.”
Trickett said patience is key in developing the young quarterbacks.
“You have to start from the base,” Trickett said. “You can’t assume they know anything. You have to explain every little detail. Our meetings do get a little lengthy sometimes because they haven’t heard it for two or three or four years like a redshirt senior or an older person has. This is their first time hearing it. Drilling certain message home, you kind of have to with them being such young and inexperienced guys.”