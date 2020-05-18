IRONTON — Ted Newsome never pictured himself in orange and black.
Portsmouth Trojans simply don’t do that. Newsome, though, might be making history as the first former Portsmouth High School football assistant coach to coach with the Fighting Tigers.
Newsome, most recently head coach at Green, is the new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ironton.
“I’m excited,” Newsome said, adding that it will be odd seeing Portsmouth across the field on Oct. 30 at the Trojan Coliseum. “I might be the only one to coach on both sides in that.”
Ironton vs. Portsmouth is the second-longest continuous rivalry in Ohio high school football. Troy vs. Piqua, which began in 1899, is the longest. The Tigers and Trojans began playing in 1902.
Newsome was successful at Green the last six seasons. The Bobcats, one of the smaller football-playing schools in Ohio, went 21-39-1 in those years, but were 8-3 in 2018 and made the Division VII playoffs.
Now he’ll join head coach Trevon Pendleton’s staff. Pendleton played at Portsmouth West, then at Michigan State.
His family and Newsome’s have known one another for many years.
“I felt like I brought the program as far as I could,” Newsome said of Green. “I’m close to the Pendleton family and this is a good opportunity. I didn’t plan on this when I resigned from Green, but it’s worked out.”
In Ironton, Newsome will coach a powerhouse program that went 13-2 and finished runner-up in Division V last season.
He said he looks forward to coaching the Tigers plethora of standout players.
“They’re a different type of athlete, but they’re still 16-year-old kids,” Newsome said.
“I loved my time at Green. It really opened my eyes to a lot of things. We had to figure out a way, there. I grew as a football coach and really appreciate my time there.”