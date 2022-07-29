SOUTH CHARLESTON — As an All-Pro cornerback with the Minnesota Vikings, Carl Lee was accustomed to making adjustments.
Modifying his approach to today’s version of high school football might be a greater challenge for the former Marshall University star than was any NFL offense. Players frequently transfer, now, something Lee immediately noticed.
“I had really no idea of who or what I was going to walk into,” Lee, 61, said of taking over at his alma mater. “As I walked in, we had players walking out. So, figuring out who would actually be there by Aug. 1 was a challenge.”
Two all-staters left. Quarterback Trey Dunn transferred to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) High School, leaving Lee to fill a void of 23 touchdown passes and 2,370 passing yards. Leading rusher and major college prospect Mondrell Dean followed former Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays to Hurricane.
The defections led Mountain State Athletic Conference coaches to pick South Charleston, a program that won a state title in 2020, eighth in the 10-team league.
MSAC commissioner Jim Hamric said he’s confident Lee will perform well with the players he has.
“It’s an honor for all of us to be in the same room with a guy who was an All-Pro football player,” Hamric said. “South Charleston should be jumping for joy they got a guy of this magnitude to come back there and coach.”
Lee said coming back to coach wasn’t on his to do list. He coached at West Virginia State University from 1996 through 2005 after an 11 year NFL career when he made three Pro Bowls, 779 tackles and intercepted 31 passes.
“One of the things the NFL will not give me is a John Randle,” Lee joked of former teammate and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle. “I will not have him to be on my defensive line.”
Another Randle — Lee’s coach Sonny Randle at Marshall — came up in conversation. Lee said he doesn’t think the volatile former Thundering Herd coach would tolerate much of today’s football, where some players refuse to change positions and threaten to leave if they’re forced to play another spot.
“Nor Criddle, either,” Lee said of Homer Criddle, his coach at South Charleston.
A Marshall Hall of Fame member, Lee said he became more interested in a return to coaching the more people he knew persuaded him. He said he saw the job as a way to give back.
“Taking the South Charleston High School job was nowhere on my radar,” Lee said. “When coach Mays decided to leave, I started getting calls about coming. I got a few calls that made me think, ‘OK, I owe the city of South Charleston because it’s been good to me.’ There were enough people in the city who wanted me there, and people who mattered who wanted me there, that I could not pass that up.”
Lee spent time assembling a veteran staff to mentor an inexperienced squad.
“We have a host of young players and that’s not saying freshmen or anything like that,” Lee said. “It is young players who have not played. What I have found in those young players is the excitement that most of us who have played football, who have coached football, find in our own selves. They get excited. They get motivated when for the first time they’re in a line blocking somebody, they’re catching the ball, they’re throwing the ball, they’re in a drill.”
Lee said the attitudes of his players is refreshing.
“I have kids who are just excited to be on the field,” Lee said. “I can give you names of guys who are going to be good, guys who are going to be OK, guys we’re hoping for, but we are the South Charleston High School football team. I am not looking to build a single guy. I am not a single guy. Any football team I’ve been on, any coaching staff that I have been on and I am not the head of South Charleston. We are South Charleston football. We all have a reason to want to be there.”
Lee said he doesn’t want to come across as down in the dumps about the team he inherited. He said the opposite is true and sometimes on the field he feels 17 again.
“I feel very blessed to be in this situation because I have guys who just love practicing,” he said. “I don’t know how good we’ll be. We haven’t been in pads. But I have guys who enjoy practicing, just to be able to be out there.
“I am the one who is blessed to be part of South Charleston football. They will teach me something every day. They will allow me to remember what it was to be a high school athlete.”
South Charleston could have a solid team and still post a poor record. The Black Eagles’ schedule is among the more rugged in the state, starting with Lee’s debut on Aug. 26 vs. Morgantown.
“Our schedule, anybody can look at our schedule, our schedule is tough,” Lee said. “It does not matter to me. We’ll come in an we will play you as hard as we can. We will shake your hand and wish you luck afterwards. We’re just happy to be here and happy to compete. We will give you everything we got. I’ll be responsible and I’ll take credit and blame.”