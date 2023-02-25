The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a roundabout manner, Heidelberg University paid for Kalei NGumire to sign with Tiffin University.

“I originally went on a visit to Heidelberg and on my way up there my dad (Robert NGumire) was calling some friends,” said NGumire (pronounced En-gue-mure-aye), a standout volleyball player at Fairland High School. “He went to Tiffin (and played soccer) for two years before he transferred to Marshall. My uncle (Rudy Brownell) is the head men’s soccer coach at Tiffin and wanted me to come by and say ‘hi.’ He told the volleyball coach about me.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you