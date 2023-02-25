In a roundabout manner, Heidelberg University paid for Kalei NGumire to sign with Tiffin University.
“I originally went on a visit to Heidelberg and on my way up there my dad (Robert NGumire) was calling some friends,” said NGumire (pronounced En-gue-mure-aye), a standout volleyball player at Fairland High School. “He went to Tiffin (and played soccer) for two years before he transferred to Marshall. My uncle (Rudy Brownell) is the head men’s soccer coach at Tiffin and wanted me to come by and say ‘hi.’ He told the volleyball coach about me.”
Tiffin coach Shauna Hurles already knew of NGumire and had seen video of the Fairland star.
“I went in and she immediately offered me,” NGumire said. “I’d already walked through the campus. I’d been there a million times because I have family there. I fell in love. A lot of people want to move away from home, but it felt like home.”
NGumire, whose dad came to the United States from Uganda when he was 19 and played for the Thundering Herd in 2001 and 2002, said she plans to major in nursing. She said she’s blessed to play in college after undergoing patellar realignment surgery that cost NGumire her freshman season.
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever play again,” said NGumire, who was named district player of the year and led Fairland to a 21-3 record and a co-Ohio Valley Conference championship with Gallia Academy.
NGumire is the second Dragons athlete to sign with NCAA Division II Tiffin (Ohio), also nicknamed the Dragons, in the last month, joining basketball star Tomi Hinkle.
Rhodes signs with Marietta
Steven Rhodes said he feels as if he struck oil at Marietta College.
The Fairland offensive lineman signed to play football with the Pioneers. He plans to major in petroleum engineering.
“It’s a very niche degree,” Rhodes said. “Not a lot of schools have it.”
Rhodes received several offers from NCAA Division II and III programs. He said Marietta was the best fit.
“The coaches were a big reason,” Rhodes said of Andy Waddle and his staff. “They constantly talked with me, texted me, working with me to get as much money off tuition as possible. It’s a small campus. They really preach family and being tight-knit. The class size is small, so I’ll have a good learning experience.”
Rhodes, 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, plays the banjo as a hobby.
“Bluegrass, country, folk, Americana,” Rhodes said. “It’s what I listen to.”
Reynolds picks Ursuline
Bri Reynolds plans to major in exercise science at Ursuline College. She’ll work out plenty playing soccer at the NCAA Division II school in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
The Rock Hill High School star and Southeast District player of the year attended a camp at Ohio Dominican University where dozens of coaches scouted prospects. Several were interested in Reynolds.
“Ursuline said some things that stuck with me,” Reynolds said. “I went for a visit and they offered me the next day.”
Reynolds is Rock Hill’s all-time leading scorer, as well as the district’s.
Other signings
Huntington High offensive lineman Tyrus Mayo signed with Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Mayo picked the Battlers over Mount St. Joseph after helping the Highlanders to the Class AAA state championship last season.
Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson and defensive end Josh Thornton signed with Georgetown College. Both players said they are “blessed” and thanked everyone who helped them.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
