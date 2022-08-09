HUNTINGTON -- Barboursville's Jack Nichols found out this weekend exactly how lucky No. 7 can be.
The 74-year-old golf enthusiast took a trip to Esquire Country Club this weekend and left smiling after notching an ace on No. 7 from 139 yards away.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 9:56 pm
Adding to the number fun, it was Nichols' seventh hole-in-one of his career.
And guess what club he used? None other than a 7-iron.
Witnesses were Reid Carroll and Tom Tyree.
Stevens nets first Hole-in-One at Guyan
Guyan Country Club hosted a fun, impromptu celebration for member Jill Stevens, who registered her first hole-in-one at the course, using a 6-hybrid to ace No. 6 from 135 yards out.
Joan Garmestani was the witness.
Leep goes low at Sugarwood
On Monday, Proctorville's Gary Leep had a round to remember.
The 70-year-old Leep shot a 68 at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette.
Witnesses were J.D. Leep, Worm Leep and Jack Harris.
