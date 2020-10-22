On Kansas’ second drive of the game last Saturday, and with West Virginia already in a 3-0 hole, WVU cornerback Nicktroy Fortune took a chance at an interception, only to tip the ball and have it wind up in the hands of Jayhawks receiver Andrew Parchment, who then sprinted to the end zone.
In under six minutes of game time, Kansas was up 10-0, thanks in part to Fortune’s ill-timed gamble.
It would have been a moment when many players would’ve begun to question themselves or hung their heads. But that’s not how Fortune was taught to react to adversity and it’s not the attitude he’s taken in overcoming much bigger tragedies.
“I was expecting somebody to ask me that,” Fortune quipped when the play came up. “Things happen and I bounced back from it as, I just think of the next play. I’ve been through adversity before.
“Next play, basically. As a DB, you’ve got to have a next-play mentality.”
Next play, next day, probably even at times next hour. It’s been a key in the maturation of Fortune’s mentality and it’s rubbed off on a surging Mountaineer defense.
Fortune’s start to fall camp was derailed by the death of his mother, sending him home for a significant chunk of time as his team scrambled through COVID-19 protocols to prepare for the season. Yet, when the Mountaineers opened against Eastern Kentucky, Fortune was in the starting lineup, overcoming the personal loss and absences from critical practices and preparation meetings.
On Tuesday, available to the media for the first time this season, Fortune sported a smile that lit up the online Zoom room as he discussed all he’s navigated over the past few months. And that’s the only way he knows how to do things — with a smile.
“One thing my mom always did, no matter how hard life was, she just kept living,” Fortune said. “Growing up, she always told me, ‘Always smile.’ Don’t ever have a grin on your face, always smile. I’m just filled with joy every day. Dealing with that actually helped me on the field. About the catch [in the Kansas game], that’s cool, on to the next play. I’ve been through adversity, obviously, with my mom.”
While continuing to learn on the field in this, his sophomore season, Fortune has also learned about himself. And in being one of the leaders on a defense that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in yards allowed per game (240 1/3 yards per game), he’s tried to pass those lessons on and project his own positivity on everyone around him.
“I’ve found more strength after the whole thing,” Fortune said. “As the week goes by, week in and week out, there’s more strength being built and my mom is there with me. She’s pushing me and I think about her every day. It keeps me going, keeps me smiling and keeps me spreading positive energy.”
While the WVU defensive front and linebacker corps have garnered a significant portion of the headlines with its quarterback-sacking and run-game stuffing prowess, the Mountaineer secondary has been largely spectacular as well. As the team’s top returning cornerback, Fortune is right in the middle of that, having recorded 13 tackles and a pass breakup so far.
Coming into the season, Fortune knew he would see a dramatic uptick in responsibilities as both of the Mountaineer corners in 2019 — Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington — graduated. To this point, those two spots have been filled by Fortune and Dreshun Miller.
But from coming off the bench in nearly every game last season to starting and being relied upon this year, it has certainly presented challenges and differences for Fortune.
“Last year, I had two seniors in front of me — I was preparing the right way, but I knew I wasn’t going to be a freshman starting,” Fortune said. “This year, knowing I’m starting, it’s just preparation and focusing on being consistent week in and week out. Just trying to make sure I’m consistent with it, staying focused.”
That consistency has certainly been there for not only Fortune, but an entire defense that is starting to make waves and headlines nationally.
And while ranking No. 1 in anything is obviously exciting, Fortune said he is trying to stay focused and make sure his teammates are doing the same.
Perspective is something that has guided Fortune through dark times and its something he will continue to strive for through his team’s successes now.
“It’s been dope, knowing that you’re part of a defense that’s ranked number one,” Fortune said. “My confidence is up, I know the guys too, all of our confidence is high. The biggest thing is staying grounded, not having a big head — keep working week in and week out, keep pushing. It’s a blessing to be number one, so we’re just doing our best to stay there at number one.”