HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Nine racers from across the Tri-State completed their races at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Amateur National Motocross Championship Loretta Lynn's during the event's final two days Friday and Saturday.
Tucker Snyder of Milton competed in the Junior (25+) and turned in his best performance Saturday. Snyder finished Moto 3 in 31st place to climb to 33rd overall. His two previous races at the event had him sitting in 35th place before the final day.
On Friday, two local racers competed against one another in the 51cc Special Limited for the championship's youngest age group, the 4-6 year olds. Blaze Wolfe of South Shore finished 9th place overall on the heels of a 7th place finish the class' opening day Wednesday. He fell back a bit with a 14th place on Thursday but rebounded with a 12th place finish in Moto 3 on Friday. Winfield's Blake Abboud, finished 38th overall out of 42 racers in his first time in the championship.
Charleston's Warren Andruzis took 38th place in the 51cc Shaft Drive Limited for the same age group, while
Cameron Manns, finished 22nd overall in the 51cc Limited (4-6 ages). Manns, from Branchland, finished 33rd in Moto 1 on Wednesday, but followed that with a 16th place finish Thursday and looked to crack the top 20 with a similar finish on Friday. However he finished slightly off the pace he set Thursday turning in a personal best 3:22.445 on the fourth lap.
Izaiah Sigler of Russell, also in the same field as Manns, finished 28th in the event.
In the 7-8 age group, Ryder Andruzis, also from Charleston, finished 14th on the final day in the 51cc Limited class while Gage Spaun of Cheshire, Ohio racing in the 65cc (10-11) Limited class finished 40th overall.
Each class fielded 42 racers who qualified at various regional events around the country and the championships included racers from around the world.