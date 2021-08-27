CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Head coach Todd Knipp has many question marks and few answers for the 2021 Chesapeake Panthers football team.
The Panthers return nine seniors from a team that went 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Chesapeake’s season ended with a 34-14 loss to Portsmouth West in the Ohio Division V playoffs that every school automatically qualified for because of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.
The biggest question for Knipp and the Panthers is who will take the reins of the Chesapeake offense after the graduation of quarterback Donald Richendollar.
Senior Ben Bragg (6-0, 160) has been tabbed to take the snaps after edging out fellow upperclassman Dilen Caldwell in competition this summer. Knipp said though that Caldwell could see snaps at quarterback.
Bragg was moved from wingback where he was honorable mention all-OVC as a junior and Caldwell (5-10, 140) will share wingback duties this season with senior Landon Preston (5-7, 150). Junior Ryan Martin (6-0, 145) and sophomore Camron Shockley (5-7, 125) will provide depth at that position.
Blocking for the runners will come from junior Marcus Burnside (5-7, 215) who gets the nod from Knipp as the Panthers’ fullback.
“The tight end right now is Hunter Livingston (5-10, 155, Sr.),” said Knipp, who enters his third year as Chesapeake’s head coach. “The right tackle will be Bryce Mount (6-6, 305, Sr.), right guards will be Will Schwamberger (5-11, 180, Soph.) and Jadon Brandenburg (5-9, 275, Soph.). The center will be Nick Wright (6-0, 185, Jr.) and the left guard will possibly be Nick Burns (6-2, 280, Sr.).
Knipp said he and his staff are still shuffling linemen around to find the best fit for the Panthers, but also said the bright spot for CHS is that many kids are getting reps in practice.
“As the year goes on its going to be a war of attrition,” Knipp said. “We’ve got to have our young kids really develop, and have guys step up, step in, and help us out when we need them.
“We still got kids battling for spots. We’re shuffling some guys around up front and trying to figure out which ones give us our best opportunity to be successful.”
At the skill positions, Chesapeake will have senior Levi Blankenship (6-0, 160, Sr.) return to play split end along with 5-3, 125-pound sophomore Danny Maynard.
Junior Kaleb Stepp (6-0, 135) offers talent at multiple positions including quarterback, Knipp said, but should see most of his playing time at wing or wideout.
An overall team strength has yet to be identified but the 2021 Panthers are the closest team he’s had, the coach said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Chesapeake struggled in 2020 but Knipp said he was encouraged by the team’s play in a scrimmage against Trimble which returned 10 starters on offense, he said.