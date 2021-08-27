The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Head coach Todd Knipp has many question marks and few answers for the 2021 Chesapeake Panthers football team.

The Panthers return nine seniors from a team that went 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chesapeake’s season ended with a 34-14 loss to Portsmouth West in the Ohio Division V playoffs that every school automatically qualified for because of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.

The biggest question for Knipp and the Panthers is who will take the reins of the Chesapeake offense after the graduation of quarterback Donald Richendollar.

Senior Ben Bragg (6-0, 160) has been tabbed to take the snaps after edging out fellow upperclassman Dilen Caldwell in competition this summer. Knipp said though that Caldwell could see snaps at quarterback.

Bragg was moved from wingback where he was honorable mention all-OVC as a junior and Caldwell (5-10, 140) will share wingback duties this season with senior Landon Preston (5-7, 150). Junior Ryan Martin (6-0, 145) and sophomore Camron Shockley (5-7, 125) will provide depth at that position.

Blocking for the runners will come from junior Marcus Burnside (5-7, 215) who gets the nod from Knipp as the Panthers’ fullback.

“The tight end right now is Hunter Livingston (5-10, 155, Sr.),” said Knipp, who enters his third year as Chesapeake’s head coach. “The right tackle will be Bryce Mount (6-6, 305, Sr.), right guards will be Will Schwamberger (5-11, 180, Soph.) and Jadon Brandenburg (5-9, 275, Soph.). The center will be Nick Wright (6-0, 185, Jr.) and the left guard will possibly be Nick Burns (6-2, 280, Sr.).

Knipp said he and his staff are still shuffling linemen around to find the best fit for the Panthers, but also said the bright spot for CHS is that many kids are getting reps in practice.

“As the year goes on its going to be a war of attrition,” Knipp said. “We’ve got to have our young kids really develop, and have guys step up, step in, and help us out when we need them.

“We still got kids battling for spots. We’re shuffling some guys around up front and trying to figure out which ones give us our best opportunity to be successful.”

At the skill positions, Chesapeake will have senior Levi Blankenship (6-0, 160, Sr.) return to play split end along with 5-3, 125-pound sophomore Danny Maynard.

Junior Kaleb Stepp (6-0, 135) offers talent at multiple positions including quarterback, Knipp said, but should see most of his playing time at wing or wideout.

An overall team strength has yet to be identified but the 2021 Panthers are the closest team he’s had, the coach said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chesapeake struggled in 2020 but Knipp said he was encouraged by the team’s play in a scrimmage against Trimble which returned 10 starters on offense, he said.

Chesapeake roster

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.
2 Ben Bragg QB-DB 6-0 160 Sr.
3 Marcus Burnside RB-LB 5-7 215 Jr.
4 Levi Blankenship WR-DB 6-0 160 Sr.
5 Dilen Caldwell RB-DB 5-10 140 Sr.
6 Lucas Shepherd K 5-10 145 Sr.
7 Xavier Brewer RB-DB 5-7 120 So.
8 Ryan Martin RB-DB 6-0 145 Jr.
9 Drew Plantz QB-DB 5-2 100 Fr.
10 Zander Brewer RB-DB 5-4 115 So.
11 Mason Giles WR-DB 5-8 125 So.
12 Camron Shockley RB-DB 5-7 125 So.
15 Jacob Harris QB-DB 5-11 150 Fr.
16 Kaleb Stepp QB-DB 6-0 135 Jr.
20 Dannie Maynard RB-DB 5-3 125 So.
21 Sam Bevans TE-DB 6-0 155 Jr.
22 Hunter Livingston TE-LB 5-10 155 Sr.
28 Curtis Brandenburg RB-LB 5-10 200 Fr.
32 Zack Chafin RB-DB 5-6 135 So.
33 Landon Preston RB-DB 5-7 150 Sr.
34 Cameron Lambert WR-DB 5-4 110 So.
35 Jordan Mullins WR-DB 5-8 125 So.
44 Mikey Rose RB-DB 5-6 145 Fr.
45 Julian Pennington RB-LB 5-6 135 Jr.
50 Alex Plummer OL-DL 6-0 235 So.
51 Landin Stanley OL-DL 5-11 230 So.
53 Lucian Watts OL-DB 5-8 155 So.
54 Nick Wright OL-DB 6-0 185 Jr.
55 Hayden Blankenship OL-DL 6-0 210 Sr.
56 Nick Burns OL-DL 6-2 280 Sr.
58 Spencer Wright OL-DL 5-10 145 Fr.
62 Jadon Brandenburg OL-DL 5-9 275 So.
64 Eli Jenkins OL-DL 5-10 210 So.
65 Avon Booker OL-DL 5-8 185 Fr.
70 Jaxon Atteberry OL-DL 6-4 260 Jr.
71 Bryce Mount OL-DL 6-6 305 Sr.
72 Jordan Mullins TE-DB 5-4 115 So.
74 Will Schwamberger OL-DL 5-11 180 So.
78 Garrett Napier OL-DL 5-10 240 Fr.
79 Andrew Ellis OL-DL 6-4 285 So.
88 Jack Blankenship TE-DL 5-5 160 Fr.

