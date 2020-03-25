FAIRMONT, W.Va. — In a 2019-20 season surrounded by uncertainty and unprecedented circumstances, a pair of unstoppable individual stars and two impeccable all-around teams brought a certain degree of night-to-night assuredness to the Class AA girls basketball hoops scene. Whether it was making outstanding performances routine, or dominant victories the regular, the collective merits of both forces on each of the individual and team fronts headline the Class AA all-state teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
While Nitro phenom Baylee Goins and Fairmont Senior sensation Marley Washenitz proved themselves to be two of the state’s most powerful singular talents in leading their respective squads to the Class AA state tournament, North Marion and Winfield coalesced the skill of their respective rosters into Class AA’s top two title contenders.
For their phenomenal seasons, Goins and Washenitz were both locks for the Class AA all-state first team, while the Huskies and Generals tied with a state-best three players receiving all-state honors, including senior standouts Taylor Buonamici and Z.Z. Russell, respectively, as first-team selections.
“One of the things I have said time and time again is that this team’s chemistry is what makes them so lethal — those girls are best friends on and off the court. The love they have for each other is equal to the love they have for the game,” Winfield coach Kelsey Spang of the Generals. “Starting at the beginning of November, we worked six days a week — on Saturday mornings when these girls could’ve been sleeping in like their peers, they were in the gym working to get better not only individually but as a team. We set lofty goals for ourselves and we knew this was our year to do some great things.”
Goins earned the third Class AA first-team nod of her career, and this season the junior star was named first-team captain. Goins averaged 26 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 3.5 steals a game as she led Nitro to its first state tournament berth since 2007.
Washenitz put up similarly gaudy numbers to get Fairmont Senior back to the state tournament, averaging a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds while also tallying six-plus assists and steals per game. Senior guards Buonamici and Russell, meanwhile, orchestrated Class AA’s top two ranked teams.
Buonamici, who now has all-state third-team, second-team and first-team honors in her career, finished her senior season at North Marion with averages of 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals.
Russell, who earned her second career all-state first-team appearance, scored 18.9 points a game to lead Winfield. She saved her marquee performance for the state tournament, where she poured in a record 41 points in the Generals’ quarterfinal win over Westside.
Also earning spots on the Class AA all-state first team were PikeView’s Laken McKinney, Lincoln’s Victoria Sturm, Wyoming East’s Skylar Davidson, and Herbert Hoover’s Allison Dunbar.
On the all-state second team, Braxton County senior forward Jocelyn Abraham was named captain after averaging 22.4 points and 10.0 rebounds. Joining Abraham on the second team as fellow senior leaders are Frankfort’s Makenna Douthitt, Lincoln’s Allison Rockwell, Bluefield’s Jaisah Smith, Mingo Central’s Ziah Rhodes, and Winfield’s Lauren Hudson. North Marion junior Karlie Denham and Logan sophomore Peyton Idlerton round out the second team.
The all-state third team is captained by Westside senior Rianna Kenneda after she led the Renegades to the state tournament. Bridgeport landed two players on the third team in Paige Humble and Gabby Reep, while the rest of the third team consisted of Winfield’s Emily Hudson, Wayne’s Alanna Eves, River View’s Kristen Calhoun, Grafton’s Meredith Maier and North Marion’s Katlyn Carson.