WAYNE—Close games come down to defense and penalties.
Even in a game with 120 combined points.
Nitro outscored Wayne in a wild shootout at Pioneer Field, 64-56.
The teams combined for 917 yards of total offense.
Nitro (2-3) took its first and only lead of the night with 30 seconds left, when Cameron Foster scored his sixth TD of the night, a 5-yard run, to give the visiting Wildcats the win.
Even with the offensive onslaught, the difference came down to a defensive play and penalties. With the game tied at 56, Nitro’s Trevor Lowe burst through the line to make a 4th down stop of the Pioneers near midfield with under 3 minutes left, then helped march the Wildcats back down the field for the final score of the night.
Wayne (0-4) was penalized 10 times for 120 yards, including three deadball personal fouls in the fourth quarter. One of those penalties came after the Pioneers made a 4th down stop, with the lead and the ball, ending Wayne’s efforts to extend its lead.
Wayne outgained Nitro, 523-394, but also had 75 more yards in penalties than the Wildcats.
Foster was outstanding running for Nitro. The senior running back ran for 190 yards and six scores. Lowe, the sophomore quarterback rushed for 134 yards and two TD’s, while throwing for another score.
Jon Chinn ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns for Wayne, while fullback Aaron Adkins added 167 and two scores. Quarterback Preston Childs ran for 119 yards.
Each team punted once. The lone turnover was an interception by Hazelett on a desperation pass on the final play of the game.
Wayne dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 1997.
NITRO 14 20 14 16–64
WAYNE 24 16 8 8–56
W-Sanchez 17 run (Chinn run)
N-Lowe 9 run (run failed)
W-Chinn 17 run (Chinn pass from Maynard)
N-Foster 48 run (Lowe run)
W-Childs 14 run (Chinn run)
N-Lowe 5 run (pass failed)
W-Adkins 7 run (Chinn run)
N-Foster 6 run (run failed)
W-Adkins 7 run (Chinn run)
N-Foster 8 run (Johnson pass from Lowe)
N-Foster 8 run (run failed)
W-Chinn 24 run (Chinn run)
N-Hazelett 26 pass from Lowe (Lowe run)
W-Chinn 6 run (Chinn run)
N-Foster 20 run (Lowe run)
N-Foster 5 run (Jackson pass from Lowe)
RUSHING: (N)- Foster 17-190, Lowe 17-134, Hazelett 1-8, Jackson 1-6, Johnson 1-6, Team 1-(-15). (W)- Adkins 27-167, Chinn 17-167, Childs 6-119, Sanchez 7-40, Maynard 1-17, Merritt 1-13, Team 2-0.
PASSING: (N)- Lowe 5-8-0, 65 yards. (W)- Childs 0-1-0; Maynard 0-1-1.
RECEIVING: (N)- Hazelett 2-46, Jackson 1-8, Johnson 1-8, Hall 1-3.