Outside of a forfeit win over Clay County, it had been a season full of low moments for Nitro.
And all it took Lowe’s moment to turn all of that around.
Senior quarterback Trevor Lowe took his first snaps from center since the team’s second game of the season and 304 yards and four touchdowns later – and combined with a stout defensive effort from the Wildcats defense – it was plenty to push host Nitro to a runaway 32-7 victory over Sissonville on Friday night.
It was the first non-forfeit win for the Wildcats (2-7) and it gave coach Boom McKinney -- who, along with several assistant coaches, was soaked with a Gatorade bath in the waning moments -- his first win.
“It’s unbelievable,” McKinney said. “It’s kind of a blur right now, I don’t even know what I’m saying. I’m just so proud of the boys and I’m glad for the community and the school, they needed this.”
To say the least, offense had been a struggle without Lowe as the Wildcats had scored just 42 combined points in six games prior to Friday. Lowe, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Red Dragons, entered on the team’s second possession on Friday, taking over for his younger brother Derek.
There was some rust and there was some pain, but after a decent first half he and the Nitro offense finally broke loose in the second as he threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns after the break with eight different Wildcats catching a pass.
“There’s some pain but there’s adrenaline rushing,” Lowe said. “Some of them I feel, some of them I don’t. There was about three throws that hurt real bad, I just had to shake them of and go to the next play.”
All of Nitro’s points came unanswered after Sissonville (2-7) grabbed the lead on a 34-yard Dylan Lucas jaunt with 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. The Wildcats would answer later in the period as Lowe scrambled to his right and fired back to the middle of the field to a wide open Hagen Summers, who sprinted 63 yards to the end zone.
The teams entered the break tied at 7 with Nitro kicking to begin the third. The game turned for good as Sissonville’s Brody Thompson was picked off by Bryce Myers on the opening possession of the second half and Myers returned it 45 yards to the Indians 2. Braxton Smith dove in on the next play and gave Nitro its first lead of the season to that point at 13-7.
The lead was like catnip and the Cats took control from there. Sissonville mustered just 187 total yards including 67 on 31 carries as a team. And Lowe just kept rolling out, partly out of necessity as he said it was a purposeful effort to avoid hits and falling on his shoulder. But the ad-libbing between Nitro’s receivers and him left players standing wide open down field including Summers again on a 31-yard scoring strike to make the score 20-7 late in the third. Kolton Painter, who led all receivers with 109 yards on seven receptions was next, hauling in a 32-yard strike from Lowe with 8:05 remaining. By the time Luke Boggs caught a 3-yard scoring throw from Lowe with 2:39 remaining, players on the bench had already begun unscrewing the tops from the Gatorade jugs.
“It feels pretty good,” Lowe said. “All the teams knew in the Cardinal [Conference] when I went out in the second game that we were a team to beat. Everybody scheduled us on Homecoming games and Senior Night and we just overcame that.”
Lucas finished with 52 yards on 13 carries to lead all rushers on Friday. Indians quarterbacks Thompson and Ethan Taylor combined to throw for 120 yards on 18 of 30 passing.
Contact Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948 or ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RPritt.
Nitro 32, Sissonville 7
Sissonville;0;7;0;0;--;7
Nitro;0;7;13;12;--;32
Second quarter
S – Lucas 34 run (Haynes kick), 10:28
N – Summers 63 pass from T. Lowe (Toledo kick), 4:17
Third quarter
N – Smith 2 run (kick failed), 9:58
N – Summers 31 pass from T. Lowe (Toledo kick), 4:53
Fourth quarter
N – Painter 32 pass from T. Lowe (kick blocked), 8:05
N – Boggs 3 pass from T. Lowe (run failed), 2:39
Team statistics
;;S;N
First downs;;12;12
Rushes-yards;;31-67;24-14
Passing yards;;120;307
Passes;;18-30-1;-18-32-1
Total yards;;187;321
Fumbles-lost;;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;;7-61;17-135
Punts-average;;3-32.3;3-43.3
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING – S: Lucas 13-52, Thompson 11-8, Arbogast 4-16, Taylor 3-(minus-9). N: Lacy 8-23, Smith 6-18, T. Lowe 4-(minus-25), Painter 3-6, Robbins 2-0, Team 1-(minus-8).
PASSING – S: Thompson 11-16-1-93; Taylor 7-14-0-27.. N: T. Lowe 17-28-1-304, D. Lowe 1-4-0-3.
RECEIVING – S: Wiseman 7-32, Fisher 3-39, Arbogast 3-28, Thompson 3-11, Perdue 1-9, Lucas 1-1. N: Painter 7-109, Summers 2-94, Myers 2-29, Robbins 2-17, Hill 2-11, Collins 1-37, Thaxton 1-7, Boggs 1-3.