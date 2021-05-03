In the days of jumbled and condensed schedules, multi-sport prep athletes are faced with decisions and workloads unlike any that would arise under normal years.
But with those unique situations have come some unique opportunities as well, and on Saturday Nitro junior Lena Elkins turned in a day that few if any athletes could ever match — complete with a mad dash in a police car.
By the end of the day, Elkins’ list of achievements were as follows:
She was the starting pitcher in the Wildcats’ 4-1 softball win over three-time defending Class AA state champion Herbert Hoover, Elkins struck out 13, collected a win in the circle and went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run.
In another softball win, this one a 6-4 decision over Independence, Elkins pitched three more innings in relief, picked up another win, went 2 for 5 and hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth.
She scored 10 points with four crucial baskets in the second half of Nitro’s 51-45 Class AAA basketball state championship game victory over Fairmont Senior at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday evening.
“She was exhausted, I’m not sure she had another inning in her,” Nitro softball coach Mike Taylor said. “It was a true gut check and heart at the basketball game.”
Players were due at the softball field at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, with the Hoover game finishing at 11:30 and the Independence contest wrapping up at 4:30 p.m. Immediately after a short huddle, Elkins sprinted to her mother’s car in the parking lot, where she changed clothes, grabbed some socks and shoes and jumped into the front seat of a Nitro police cruiser. The car departed Nitro High School at 4:39 before arriving at the Charleston Coliseum at 5:02, with the Wildcats due on the floor for warmups at 5:10 for their scheduled 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Fairmont Senior.
Elkins’ father, a retired fire chief in Nitro, set up her mad dash to Charleston.
“He was hitting triple digits,” Elkins said.
As it turned out, he needed to. Elkins arrived at the back door of the Charleston Coliseum with less than five minutes to spare, yet all of her teammates stood there, in uniform, refusing to enter the building without her.
“I was told that (Nitro coach Pat Jones) was going to just let me in the back door,” Elkins said. “But when I got there everyone was there waiting for me. It was pretty awesome.”
Elkins had already run into a similar conflict in the postseason, missing the team’s sectional final game against Winfield in favor of a softball game. The Wildcats needed overtime to get past an upset-minded Generals squad that night.
Since that night, missing basketball wasn’t an option.
“Pat was pretty upset, he said he needed me there from then on,” Elkins said with a laugh.
When the Wildcats beat North Marion on Friday in a state semifinal, Elkins knew that Saturday would present quite a scheduling challenge.
But there was never a doubt as to what her course of action would be.
“I was committed to doing it all from the start,” she said. “It was really big for our team — we’ve never won a state championship in girls basketball and I wanted to be there. If I would’ve had to, I would’ve missed softball, but I wanted to be there for both.
“It was so tough choosing in between. I love them both. I love the girls on both teams. I’m just so glad I made it.”
And so are Wildcat coaches, players and fans. It’s unlikely Elkins nor anyone else could have ever imagined just how badly the team would need across-the-board contributions on Saturday evening.
Yet, when star guard Baylee Goins went down in a heap in the second quarter with a significant knee injury, the championship game became an all-hands-on-deck situation.
With two key baskets off Taylor Maddox assists and two more buckets on offensive stickbacks, all in the second half, Elkins’ involvement was key in getting the Wildcats over the hump.
“Everyone was in shock, definitely,” Elkins said. “[Goins] was the least-expected player that would go down like that in the championship game. It was crazy. But we were just saying that we needed to stay together and not lose hope and we were encouraging each other. It was even harder for Taylor, because she had to step up and be the point guard.
“I needed to step up because Baylee has some big shoes to fill when she’s gone. I had to work harder in the game, fight, put balls back up ... defensively I was trying to be more aggressive and help out more and we just pulled through.”
Did they ever.
It’s difficult to oversell what the Wildcats pulled off, staring down a previously unbeaten Fairmont Senior squad without one of the state’s best players, all on the biggest stage. As Maddox went to the line with 10 seconds to go and Nitro up by seven points, the moment began setting in as she brushed away tears to take aim at the rim. She wasn’t the only one.
“I was crying before the buzzer ever sounded,” Elkins admitted. “We were just kind of all in shock. It all just sort of flew by.”
And so did the day for Elkins, one that she and nearly everyone else in the Nitro community will likely never forget.
“I’m really, really sore but it is a great feeling — waking up a state champion,” Elkins concluded.