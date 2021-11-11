HUNTINGTON -- The record books reveal Huntington High football is 10-0 and top-ranked in Class AAA.
The Highlanders, though, consider themselves 0-0 and on even footing with the other 15 teams in the playoff field heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 16 Wheeling Park (4-4) at Bob Sang Stadium.
"From what we've seen, Wheeling Park isn't a regular 16th seed," Highlanders wide receiver/safety Noah Waynick said. "They're a good enough team to where if we don't play our best they could win."
The Patriots beat HHS 42-21 here last season in a game hastily scheduled because of COVID-19 cancelations. This year, Wheeling Park has either scored in bunches or given up points galore. The Patriots defeated Morgantown 41-6, Brooke 56-7, John Marshall 35-7 and St. Clairsville 18-14. Losses were 45-16 to Steubenville, 35-14 to University, 25-17 to Musselman and 26-24 to Parkersburg South.
Park's victories have been impressive. St. Clairsville is 12-1, Morgantown 5-5, Brooke 5-4 and John Marshall 6-4. The Patriots' losses are nothing to be ashamed of, as Steubenville is 9-3, University 10-0 and Parkersburg South 5-4. Musselman, at 3-7, is the lone team the Patriots have played with a losing record.
"I think Wheeling Park is a great football team," HHS running back/defensive back Amari Felder said. "They have a very strong wide receiver corps, the running back is a solid, hard-nosed runner, and they are very solid on defense. They make few mistakes."
Park is led by efficient 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior quarterback Brett Phillips, who has completed 111 of 187 passes for 1,629 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Sophomore Jerrae Hawkins has 29 catches for 572 and six touchdowns to lead a group of receivers hoping to challenge Huntington High's ball-hawking secondary. Will James has 34 receptions for 436 yards and four TDs. Keohn Stephens has caught 21 passes for 237 yards and two scores.
The Patriots running game is less of a factor, led by Hunter Nixon's 73 carries for 3369 yards and five touchdowns.
Huntington High counters with a versatile offense that has racked up 5,624 yards, backed by a defense that has given up just 1,869. Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow leads HHS in rushing, with 787 yards and 14 touchdowns on 99 carries, and passing, having completed 84 of 148 passes for 1494 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Felder has run 53 times for 462 yards and seven touchdowns. Curtis Jones has added 413 yards and five TDs on 75 attempts. Waynick is the top receiver, with 32 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns. Felder has caught 11 passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns. Nakyin Harrell has 15 catches for 177 yards and Jones 10 for 167.