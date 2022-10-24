IRONTON -- Minford's elation was tempered by realization.
The Falcons (6-4) were thrilled to make the Ohio Division V high school football playoffs. They snuck in as the No. 16 seed, though, meaning a first-round game vs. No. 1 Ironton (10-0).
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON -- Minford's elation was tempered by realization.
The Falcons (6-4) were thrilled to make the Ohio Division V high school football playoffs. They snuck in as the No. 16 seed, though, meaning a first-round game vs. No. 1 Ironton (10-0).
The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
An old adage in sports is that comparing scores often is an unrealible source of predicting outscomes. Minford hopes so because its results against common opponents with the Fighting Tigers suggests the same prognostication as do the rankings -- Ironton is a heavy favorite.
The teams share three common foes.
Both beat Rock Hill: Ironton 49-7, Minford 33-14.
Each defeated Chesapeake: the Tigers 62-0, the Falcons 41-7.
Then, there is Wheelersburg: Ironton edged the Pirates 12-3 while Minford lost to Wheelersburg 42-0.
The Falcons feature one of southern Ohio's premier runners in Jeffrey Pica, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound junior who has rushed for 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns on 151 carries and caught 11 passes for 308 yards and four TDs. Freshman quarterback Peyton Caudill has completed 74 of 140 passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Ironton counters with a deep arsenal of weapons led by senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter, who has completed 88 of 134 throws for 1,555 yards and 17 touchdowns, with two picks. Carpenter threw for six scores last week against Portsmouth. Senior wide receiver Ty Perkins has 24 catches for 563 yards and seven touchdowns. Seven other receivers average at least 13 yards per reception.
Ironton's running game stats aren't necessarily eye catching at first glance, but the Tigers have spread carries around to several back to match Pica's production. Jaquez Keyes has 514 yards on 97 attempts. Amari Felder rushed 43 times for 343 yards. Carpenter has carried 30 times for 130 yards. A bevy of other runners have contributed.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.