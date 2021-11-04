HUNTINGTON - Marshall men's soccer reclaimed the No. 1 spot this week in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll.
However, the Thundering Herd is not currently No. 1 in Conference USA.
As it stands, that position belongs to No. 19 FIU, who is ahead of the Herd in the C-USA standings.
Those two teams battle at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Miami at FIU Soccer Stadium in a match that will decide Conference USA's regular season champion.
Both teams come into the match undefeated in league play.
Marshall (11-1-3, 5-0-2 C-USA) has won seven matches in a row and is coming off a 4-0 win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
However, FIU (11-2-2, 6-0-1 C-USA) currently has the edge in the standings due to one less tie in league play, which has the Panthers two points ahead of the Herd.
That means Marshall must defeat FIU on its home pitch to earn the Conference USA regular-season title and the top seed heading into next week's C-USA Tournament.
A tie or a loss by the Herd and FIU will claim the crown.
Marshall's plight will be made a bit more difficult as one of its top players - midfielder Vitor Dias - has to sit out the match due to a red card received against South Carolina last week.
It is the second match in a row that the Herd will have played without one of its offensive leaders. Against South Carolina, Vinicius Fernandes had to sit for a red card incurred in the Charlotte match.
Marshall's hope is that its offense continues its strong play in spite of the absence.
Leading the way is senior Pedro Dolabella, who has 10 goals on the season, including two which he scored against South Carolina on Senior Night.
In addition to his goals, Dolabella added an assist - his sixth of the season. The effort led him to being named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.
Dolabella was joined in accolades by defender Nathan Dossantos, who earned the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in helping Marshall keep the clean sheet - its eighth in nine matches - despite playing a man down for a near 50-minute stretch.
Dossantos' efforts will again be needed this week against a strong FIU side - one he's familiar with coming up with big efforts against.
In March, it was Dossantos who scored in overtime to give the Herd a 1-0 win over FIU in Huntington.
This trip is similar to the last trip to Miami for Marshall. In 2019, Marshall earned a 2-1 win over FIU which also gave the Herd the Conference USA regular season title.
The Herd went on to win the Conference USA Tournament and earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.