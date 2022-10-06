Spring Valley's Jayln Abercrombie (4) returns a kickoff for a score as the Timberwolves take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — If Spring Valley's trend of playing to the level of its competition holds true, the Timberwolves will be stellar on Friday.
Spring Valley (5-0) visits Cabell Midland (4-1) at 7 p.m. in a showdown of high school football titans. The Timberwolves are No. 1 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings. The Knights are No. 8.
"We don't start looking at that until the end of the season," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of the ratings. "We look at a week at a time, one opponent at a time. We know we have to play well."
The Timberwolves' defense has played outstanding the last two weeks. The offense, though, has been out of sync in a 24-0 victory over Riverside and a 17-0 triumph over South Charleston. Those foes are a combined 1-9.
Spring Valley was strong in a season-opening 29-28 victory over Class AAA power Huntington High, but had to rally in the final minute of a 42-31 win over Portsmouth in week two. The Timberwolves followed by playing well in a 31-28 victory over Hurricane.
"We're getting better in spots," Dingess said. "Our defense has played better the last two weeks. We're working on trying to get better overall."
The defense will need a strong effort against Cabell Midland, which uses its usual punishing ground game to churn lengthy, time-consuming drives that wear down defenses.
"We have to be able to convert on third down and get off the field on third down," Dingess said. "We weren't able to do that last week."
The Timberwolves know what to expect from the Knights.
"They're really physical and they play hard," Dingess said of Cabell Midland. "They're well coached. They run well, play good defense and swarm to the ball."
That sounds a lot like Spring Valley. Bruin Booth has 314 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries. Dalton Fouch has carried 51 times for 334 yards and two TDs.
The Timberwolves feature a more productive passing game. Fouch has completed 49 of 88 passes for six touchdowns and one interception. Kyndon Kessee has caught 15 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Jayln Abercrombie has 13 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Cody Shy has 40 tackles and heads a rugged defense. Booth has 32 tackles and Cam Bailey 30.
Spring Valley also is strong on special teams, with Landon Mosser having made 12 of 15 extra-point attempts and one field goal. Abercrombie has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
