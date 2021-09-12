BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Marshall midfielder Pedro Dolabella picked a good time to end Bowling Green's undefeated start.
Dolabella took a feed from Milo Yosef and fired it past Bowling Green goalkeeper Logan Kowalczyk with under two minutes left to give the 10th-ranked Herd a 1-0 road win over the Falcons at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday night.
"They made us fight for everything, but credit to our lads," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "We kept digging and we stuck to the game plan very well."
Marshall out-shot Bowling Green, 10-5, in the match, but Dolabella's blast was the only shot on frame for the Thundering Herd.
It marked the first time the Falcons had surrendered a goal since a 2-1 overtime win over Gonzaga.
The goal came at a time when it appeared the teams would go through regulation scoreless.
Neither team found its mark through the first 88 minutes of action in a physical contest that featured 30 fouls and six yellow cards.
Marshall (3-1-1) played without goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who missed the match due to a red card received in the Herd's last match at ETSU.
Cooper Blay got the start in Semmle's place and recorded the team's first clean sheet of the season.
"Cooper played well and was big for us dealing with crosses," Grassie said.
Marshall now gets ready for a potential top-10 matchup in Huntington next week when West Virginia - ranked 5th this week - comes to Hoops Family Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
