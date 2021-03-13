HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men's soccer team missed its first 27 shots Saturday afternoon but there was no hesitance on the 28th attempt.
The Herd's relentless offensive pressure finally found a gap in the Florida International defense in the 92nd minute of the match as Nathan Dossantos scoring his first goal of the season and Marshall (5-1-1 overall, 2-0-0 CUSA) came away with a 1-0 victory over the Panthers at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.
"We knew it was coming and it was just a matter of time, really, before they broke down," Herd head coach Chris Grassie said after the game. "I felt that today was our overall best performance of the season."
The game-winning shot came less than two minutes into the first overtime period after both teams were scoreless in regulation. The results didn't come until late in the match, but No. 11 Marshall applied constant pressure on the attacking half of the field for the entirety of the game, putting 15 of its 28 shots on target in the win.
Their confidence never wavered as shot after shot either sailed wide or high or was met by FIU goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, who played exceptionally in the loss, stopping 14 Marshall chances.
"Their keeper had one of those days where everything that came his way he got a hand on, and you have to accept that. There’s nothing you can do but keep applying pressure and get that one," Dossantos said.
Eighty-seven seconds into the overtime period "that one" chance fell to Marshall's junior defensive man who converted on his first and only shot attempt of the match.
As a defender, Dossantos said it's his job to secure the back line and let the midfielders and forwards get to work. Ten different Marshall players attempted at least one shot. Milo Yosef led the team with six attempts and Vinicius Fernandes shot five times.
"Our philosophy is that we want to play in their half and really control the game and dictate it. As defenders, it’s our job to clean up and to cover and let the guys up front go to work and do what they do best," Dossantos said.
Marshall executed the gameplan very well — stay on the attack and create shots — and Grassie would've only liked to improve on how the Herd finished possessions, but never doubted that the ball would eventually find the back of the net.
“When you’ve had that many chances and just haven’t been able to score, it’s going to be a scrappy goal," Grassie said. "It never ever felt like it wasn’t coming. We just had to focus on the next shot and not the last shot."
The physicality of the match was high, with 32 fouls called and seven yellow cards and one red card issued. Yet the level-headed Herd didn't let it alter their approach.
"Part of their game was to frustrate us and disrupt how we want to play and change the flow to make it more chippy," Dossantos said.
"I think our guys just kept their composure well and were able to not buy into all that and still be there physical," added Grassie.
While Marshall handled it well, FIU struggled. Six yellow cards were issued to the Panthers, two to Mauro Bravo, who was disqualified in the final minute of regulation, forcing FIU to play a man down in overtime.
The Herd returns to action when they visit the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, March 18, while FIU will return home to face UAB on Saturday, March 20.