AKRON, Ohio — Marshall’s first road trip of the 2021 season did not end in a joyous ride back.
The Herd, ranked No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Top 25, fell in a 2-1 overtime loss to Akron on Tuesday afternoon.
For Marshall, it was the team’s first loss of the season. The Herd dropped to 3-1-1 on the year.
Akron was the aggressor from the onset, outshooting Marshall 12-4 and having a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Much of the lopsided action was due to Marshall’s Kain Reed being shown a red card at the 21:19 mark of the first half, forcing the Herd to play a man down for the rest of the match.
The Zips, who are also receiving votes in the USCA Top 25, got the game-winning goal in overtime.
In the 99th minute, Akron’s Federico Serra crossed a ball into the center of the box and Jason Shokalook headed the ball past Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to give the Zips the deciding tally.
Akron got the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute when Diogo Pacheco scored his second goal of the season off a free kick from Colin Biros.
However, Marshall tied it up at 1 just five minutes later when Vitor Dias got his fourth tally of the season on a feed from Milo Yosef.
Two minutes later, though, Reed was shown the red and the Zips took control of play from there.
It was one of several cards shown in the match.
Akron was assessed four yellow cards and was whistled for 18 fouls while Marshall had three yellow cards and Reed’s red card while being called for 11 fouls.
Marshall returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday in its first Conference USA contest of the season when the Herd travels to take on South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.