HUNTINGTON — In front of a record crowd of 2,768 fans, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team showed why it has become a mainstay in the national rankings. 

In a scoreless game through five innings, Alabama (33-13, 9-6 SEC) broke through in the sixth and one of the top pitching talents in the nation shut the door on Marshall and sealed a 3-1 victory for the visitors from Tuscaloosa.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

