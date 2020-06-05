EDITOR’S NOTE: Jonathan Goddard returned three fumbles for touchdowns in his Marshall University football career, but none was bigger than the one on Sept. 20, 2003 at Kansas State. Goddard led a defense that bullied the No. 6 Wildcats throughout in a stunning upset that featured a strong Marshall rushing attack.
Here is the game story from that day:
MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a classic in every sense, and Marshall didn’t disappoint from start to finish.
On the Thundering Herd’s second play from scrimmage, Butchie Wallace burst through Kansas State’s vaunted run defense for a season-high 45 yards. On the game’s final snap, Marshall’s staunch defenders held on for one more play, turning the Wildcats away from their own end zone.
In between, some of the most dramatic action in Thundering Herd history was on display, ending with a 27-20 win over No. 6 Kansas State (4-1) before 47,600 at Wagner Field. The victory was Marshall’s first ever over a team ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll.
The upset was secured with a goal line stand in the final 25 seconds. K-State had a first and goal at the 2, but Marshall stood tall. On fourth and goal, Jeff Schwinn’s pass to Davin Dennis fell incomplete, sparking a wild celebration.
“I thought I was a basketball coach coming down to the last play,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “It was a special play, and we made the play. It was a back and forth ball game and a lot of things happened. ... We did enough to get a big win.”
What Marshall (2-2) did was a retreat from the norm. Pruett leaned on a power running game offensively, while K-State’s own running attack, ranked 11th in nation, was stifled.
Dominating performances on both sides of the line of scrimmage overcame poor special teams play and resulted in one of the biggest victories in the 110-year history of Marshall football.
“In school history, it’s probably behind the Xavier win after the plane crash,” Pruett said of Marshall’s first game after the 1970 tragedy that claimed 75 lives. “And then I would say this and this and the comeback win in the bowl game (a 64-61 double overtime victory over East Carolina in the 2001 GMAC Bowl) are pretty special wins.”
The victory over Xavier was won with emotion. Marshall rallied to knock off East Carolina behind the leadership and right arm of quarterback Byron Leftwich.
Saturday’s stunner was won in the trenches.
The Thundering Herd outrushed K-State, 210-128, and owned a 7:10 advantage in time of possession.
Marshall’s game-winning drive consisted of seven running plays and three passes. On third and goal, K-State bit on a run fake and quarterback Graham Gochneaur bootlegged to his right and tossed a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Jason Rader with 3:34 remaining.
“It was a good call by the coaches,” Rader said. “They said, ‘Let’s go with the boot.’ I slipped right out behind the defensive end. Graham rolled out and made a nice little dump pass.”
Rover Gladstone Coke appeared to punctuate the win with an interception of Schwinn with 2:25 remaining. Nick Kelly, however, missed on a 46-yard field goal and K-State pulled off a frenetic drive in the last minute that ended just short of the goal line.
The loss to the 17-point underdog Thundering Herd snapped a 41-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents.
“It was nerve racking, but we have to step up and make those plays,” Schwinn said. “It shouldn’t come down to just that one play.”
Schwinn, playing in place of injured starter Ell Roberson, rallied his team to a 20-19 fourth quarter lead following one of several special teams miscues. A low snap to punter Klint Rose was recovered by Kevin Huntley at the Marshall 44, and the Wildcats needed just two plays to score.
Schwinn fired a 32-yard pass to wide receiver James Terry, and tailback Darren Sproles followed with a 12-yard touchdown run.
The Thundering Herd then embarked on its game-winning drive, powered by running backs Butchie Wallace and Earl Charles. Wallace opened by breaking tackles en route to a 12-yard gain, and Charles added a 14-yard burst four plays later, bulling over a K-State defensive back at the 23.
“We just flat out beat them off the ball,” said Wallace, who rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries. “Our offensive line did a great job, especially in short-yardage situations. They were the difference today, and that’s the way it’s going to be from now on.
“The holes were open. If you couldn’t get through the holes today, you’re not a good running back.”
Marshall was aggressive from the opening snap, and it was the surprising running game providing the spark.
Following a 10-yard pass from Gochneaur to tight end Jason Rader, Wallace burst through the middle for a 45-yard gain to the K-State 29. It was Marshall’s longest run of the season and the biggest play allowed by the Wildcats, who were giving up just 62.5 yards a game.
The opening drive ended without points, however, when Ben Lewis pushed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Following two three-and-outs, Kansas State moved the length of the field on its third drive. A 41-yard pass from Schwinn to 6-foot-7 tight end Brian Casey keyed the drive, which ended with Schwinn’s 1-yard touchdown dive.
On the next play from scrimmage, cornerback Randy Jordan screened Josh Davis off on a fly pattern and intercepted Gochneaur at the Wildcats 46.
K-State was poised to take a two-possession, but on second and goal from the 9, Goddard intercepted an option pitch from Schwinn and rumbled 84 yards for a tying touchdown.
Cornerback Roberto Terrell sprung Goddard at midfield, knocking Sproles to the ground.
The long run was even more impressive considering that Goddard injured his right hamstring last week in practice.
“When I started off, it was hurting,” said Goddard, a junior defensive end. “But after Roberto threw the block, I was gone. I wasn’t worrying about anyone (behind him). I was running as fast as I could with that hamstring.”
A 9-yard Rose punt which landed in the K-State student section and spotted at the Marshall 30, set up the Wildcats next score, a 42-yard Joe Rheem field goal.
The Thundering Herd defense and running game took over for the remainder of the first half. Defensive end Jamus Martin sacked Schwinn at the Marshall 45, forcing a fumble that tackle Reggie Hayes recovered. Marshall then rushed five consecutive times, gaining 46 yards.
On first and goal, Gochneaur lobbed a fade to Darius Watts, who caught the pass in stride for his fourth touchdown this season and 13-10 lead. Lewis missed the extra point, continuing a rough day for the former Kansas resident. Lewis had not missed a field goal or PAT this season.
K-State coach Bill Snyder pulled the struggling Schwinn on the ensuing possession, but he watched the same result from replacement Dylan Meier. On his first snap, Meier fumbled on a Kevin Atkins hit and Martin recovered at Wildcats 40.
Seven of the next nine plays were runs, leading to Nick Kelly’s 33-yard field goal as the first half expired.
The teams then traded second half field goals, a 43-yarder by Rheem and a 21-yarder by Kelly, setting up the dramatic fourth quarter.
K-State outgained the Herd, 369-316 in total offense, led by Schwinn’s 241 passing yards. Sproles was limited to 77 yards on 14 carries.
Charles complimented Wallace’s 112 yards with 83 yards on 17 carries. Gochneaur, making his second start in place of injured junior Stan Hill, completed 16 of 24 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“Graham did a good job off play action,” Pruett said. “We had a plan and it worked well for us today.”
Marshall finishes its non-conference schedule this Saturday at Troy State. Kansas State has the week off before beginning Big 12 play at Texas.