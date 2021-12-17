NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux has been through the gamut of emotions over the past three weeks.
On Nov. 28, then-head coach Billy Napier was named as the new leader at Florida, but stayed on for one last game — the Ragin' Cajuns' Sun Belt Conference title win over Appalachian State.
As Napier exited for Gainesville, though, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team, leaving an uneasiness within the program.
That uneasiness gave way to joy for the Louisiana players Dec. 5.
On the same day that Marshall (7-5) was announced as the Ragin' Cajuns' bowl opponent for Saturday's New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana solidified its future in naming Desormeaux as its permanent head coach.
"The biggest thing was that we didn't want anyone to come in and mess up our culture that we built over many years," Louisiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin said. "When Coach Des became the head coach, he had been there from day one, so we were ecstatic. He was actually a Ragin' Cajun. He understood what it meant to wear that red, white and black. We were excited because we knew we had a coach that understood what we had been through."
Just as the players were excited to hear of Desormeaux's hiring, the 36-year-old Desormeaux was equally relieved to have the support of his team at a time when everything was in question.
There was video of the team's reaction that surfaced in which players are whoopin' it up after learning of the hire.
"That was the best day of my coaching career," Desormeaux said. "For them to react that way, it meant the world to me. The thing I kept telling them all week (before the decision) was, 'Look, guys, we're in the same boat. We don't know what's going to happen. We don't know what's going on. The one thing we know is what's in front of us. Let's focus on that.'"
Desormeaux admitted that the timing of everything was difficult.
Following the Sun Belt title win, he was on the road recruiting while the players were finishing final exams. Tack that on to the bowl prep and it made for a difficult time.
Still, the goal for the Ragin' Cajuns is clear: try to make history by winning 13 straight games to end the season.
"Winning 13 games in a row? That's history," Lumpkin said. "It's a great season."
There will be plenty of roadblocks, however, as Louisiana (12-1) takes on Marshall while short-handed due to injuries.
On Thursday night, reports surfaced that the Ragin' Cajuns will be without several starters, including running back Chris Smith, right tackle Max Mitchell, nose tackle Tayland Humphrey, wide receiver Peter LeBlanc and linebacker Ferrod Gardner.
That leaves the Ragin' Cajuns without several of their key figures as they take on the Herd in the Caesars Superdome.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the injuries don't factor into the Herd's preparations or expectations of the level of play from Louisiana.
"When you have a program with the consistency that ULL has had, five players don't make the difference," Huff said. "They have a good team. They don't have a good player. They have a good team, which means they have a lot of good players. Having guys out or allegedly out, that's not going to change their team."
For now, this is a Conference USA-vs.-Sun Belt matchup, but it also lends itself to the future, with Marshall making the move to the Sun Belt some time before the 2023 season.
In a unique way, it is the start of a new era for both teams: the Desormeaux era for Louisiana and the Sun Belt era for Marshall.
Each wants to get that off on the right foot with a win Saturday in the Superdome.