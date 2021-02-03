Gabe Osabuohien didn’t take a shot and recorded a seemingly unimportant stat line of four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes on Tuesday night.
But if ever there was a player whose importance defied the numbers, it’s defensive ace Osabuohien. And he may have come up with the two most critical plays of his season, even one came with a bit of help from Iowa State.
The Cyclones (2-10 overall, 0-7 Big 12) had two possessions inside the final minute, but Osabuohien had a hand in denying both as the Mountaineers averted disaster in a 76-72 win in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday night.
West Virginia led by as many as 15 points, at 65-50 with 9:20 to go, but from there the Cyclones went on a 20-6 spurt to close to within one at 71-70. Taz Sherman hit three free throws with 1:51 left and it was answered by a jump shot from Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton to make the game 74-72 with 1:37 to go.
From there, the Cyclones had two looks at tying the game or taking the lead. The first consisted of two contested jump shots and a blocked shot by Osabuohien and ultimately, a harmless rebound for Emmitt Matthews.
After the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3) were held to a shot-clock violation on the other end, Bolton took the ensuing possession and drove straight into the chest of Osabuohien. Both players hit the floor, nothing was called and the ball bounced right into Sherman’s hands and he was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Both of his free throws were good and a desperation 3-point attempt on the other end was no good to account for the final score.
“Play of the game without a question,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said of the collision and resulting no-call. “I thought it was a charge, but that would’ve given us the ball out of bounds instead of having Taz go to the free throw line. I think Taz is our best guy under pressure.”
With a six-game stretch against ranked opponents starting Saturday with a home date against No. 23 Kansas, Tuesday’s win against scuffling Iowa State was obviously paramount. It was the second time this season the Cyclones pushed WVU to the limit.
More than feeling like a hero, Osabuohien was more disappointed that a game that was once in hand against one of the Big 12’s cellar dwellers turned into a thriller.
“It shouldn’t have to come down to one defensive stop to win the game, especially against Iowa State,” Osabuohien said. “There’s no way it should come down to a one-possession game with that type of team. We just need to be more mentally locked in defensively for 40 minutes and not just spurts. We can’t take our foot off the pedal.”
Osabuohien’s synopsis was an accurate one as the Mountaineers were good defensively for stretches and porous in others. And that was true in the first half as well as the Mountaineers jumped out to a 10-2 lead before Iowa State answered with an 11-0 run to take a 13-10 advantage. The Cyclones stretched that lead to as many as seven at 24-17 before WVU outscored Iowa State 25-7 the rest of the half to grab a 42-31 advantage at the break.
ISU had its first 24 points in 7:57 but managed just seven points over the final 12:03 of the first half as the Mountaineers clamped down on defense and, in particular, did a better job extending on perimeter jump shooters. WVU outrebounded the Cyclones 28-14 in the opening 20 minutes and 45-32 for the game.
In the second half, the Mountaineers endured lengthy lapses of defensive inefficiencies again as the Cyclones shot 51.5 percent from the floor after the break. The inconsistency still has Huggins scratching his head as his team approaches the teeth of its league slate.
“You can’t, this bunch,” Huggins said when asked if he ever relaxes. “We let down. When we get ahead like that we let down; we’ve done it repeatedly.”
Sherman led all scorers with 18 points, including going 5 for 5 from the free throw line down the stretch to account for all of the WVU scoring in the final 3:55. Sean McNeil, Matthews and Derek Culver each scored 13 points with Culver notching his conference-leading ninth double-double by adding 12 boards.