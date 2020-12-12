On a Zoom call over a week ago, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins said that Richmond likely had the best offense in the country.
On Friday, two days out from a matchup with the No. 19 Spiders, he wasn’t about to back off of that statement.
The No. 11 Mountaineers (5-1), fresh off a 62-50 comeback win Friday over North Texas, will host Richmond at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will air on ESPN.
The Spiders may be a mid-major by designation but they haven’t played as such, having already registered a 76-64 win over No. 10 Kentucky as part of a 4-0 start to the season.
“They’ve got a really good coach who’s been there for quite a while, he’s been able to I think recruit his kind of guys,” Huggins said. “Their point guard is terrific. Their point guard is probably going to be as good a point guard as we’re going to play against all year. (He) does a lot of things for them. Their big is very good, he can make 3s. He’s got really good physical size and strength, he passes the ball extremely well.”
Richmond is shooting 49% from the floor as a team and has assists on over half (64 of 121) of its made field goals.
The aforementioned point guard, senior Jacob Gilyard, is averaging seven assists per game and has just five turnovers all season. His 12.3 points per game is fifth as the Spiders utilize a balanced scoring attack.
Forward Grant Golden (6-foot-10) leads the way at 15.3 points per game, followed by 6-7 forward Nathan Cayo (14.5), guard Blake Francis (13.8) and forward Tyler Burton (12.8).
Gilyard, Golden, Cayo and Francis are all seniors. Coach Chris Mooney has won 20-plus games six times in his 15 seasons at the helm, including tying the school’s regular-season record for wins a year ago with a mark of 24-7 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college basketball.
Out of everything the Spiders do well, however, that balanced scoring and assist total point to a team that’s unselfish. In doing so, Richmond is also effective passing the ball from all five positions, and that’s what stands out most to Huggins.
“I think if there was one thing that I could say that makes them a really good offensive team, they can all pass,” Huggins said. “You saw how many we got deflected (against North Texas). They don’t get passes deflected. They don’t throw them at people’s feet, they don’t throw them over their heads — they generally throw it to them in a shooting pocket.”
Huggins referenced the Mountaineers’ passing woes, but it was just one of several areas where WVU struggled on Friday. The team was frigid from the field, especially in the first half as it shot 25.7 percent from the floor and trailed 29-21 at halftime.
All told, the Mountaineers are shooting just 39.9 percent as a team this season, which is especially disappointing for Huggins, who expected shooting to be a strong suit for several players on this squad.
“We need people to be more consistent,” Huggins said. “When you’re open, you should have a great chance to make the shot. We haven’t, so that’s been a problem. We make shots in shooting drills. They’re in the practice facility on their own, working on their game. The ball hasn’t gone in for whatever reason.”
While a game against a ranked and dangerous Richmond team would seem less than ideal, Huggins said nothing in this COVID-19-influenced season has been easy thus far.
“It’s been a long few weeks,” Huggins said. “It’s so hard. We’re playing, then we’re not playing. We’re playing this team, no, we’re not. We’re going to play this other team. We practiced getting ready for Robert Morris, and then Robert Morris can’t play. We wanted to play (Thursday) instead of today to give us a couple of days before we play on Sunday, and we couldn’t do that. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s better than not playing at all.”