HUNTINGTON — No. 2 Marshall edged High Point, 2-1, on Friday night to run its record to 5-0-0 for the best start in program history.
The Thundering Herd’s Taimu Okiyoshi said there’s enough still to do to not get caught up in this moment.
“We’re winning,” Okiyoshi said.
“For me and the team, there’s still a lot to do, to fix, to improve. We’re just being ourselves. We have the techniques, the skill. We believe in what we can do.”
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, banged a shot home at 9:49 to give the Herd a 1-0 lead.
Alexander Stjernegaard took a corner kick, sent the ball into the box and Garcia-Pascual put the ball into the bottom right of the goal for his fourth tally of the season.
High Point, the pick to win the Big South Conference in preseason polls, responded at 16:52 when Tony Pineda scored.
He took a long pass from Kayo Ignacio and slid the ball into the bottom right of the goal past Herd goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta.
It was the first goal the Herd had given up at home and second of the season.
With 4:45 left in the half, Garcia-Pascual took a centering pass and got off a bicycle shot and High Point goalie Justin Stewart made the save.
With 1:20 left in the half, Perrotta deflected a shot by High Point’s Jefferson Amaya over the top of the crossbar.
In the second half, Matthew Bell, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year last season, set up the Herd’s go-ahead goal. He came in on the left and sent a pass across to a breaking Marco Silva, who put the shot in low left for his team-high fifth goal to excite the crowd of 2,135 at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.
The assist was Bell’s fourth of the season.
With 23:40 left, Pablo Simon ripped off a hard shot that went just wide of the goal.
Marshall has outscored its opponents by a combined 17-2.
“We have so many weapons,” Okiyoshi said. “Just got to do it. Obviously we didn’t play great in the first half. Sometimes that happens. You just have to stay positive.”
Perrotta finished with two saves and Justin Stewart stopped four for the Panthers.
Herd coach Chris Grassie said he liked the way Marshall responded as time wore on.
“Feel like we’ve been through a fight,” Grassie said. “They’re a good team. Look how they’re picked to finish (No. 1 in the Big South). It was a tough one. We were greatly tested.”
It took the Herd a bit of time to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Pitt.
“We had to reset and organize,” Grassie said. “They defended us better.”
Grassie likes the way Silva’s game is going at the moment.
“Marco’s tactically sound,” Grassie said. “He’s in the right place at the right time. He gets the rewards.”
High Point is 1-1-1.
Grassie said the Herd has had a lot go right up to this point.
“The support of the administration. We have more depth, more talent,” he said. “We have competition. The Brazil trip (in June) was big.”
Marshall’s off until Tuesday, when Cleveland State of the Horizon League visits to end a two-game homestand. Start time is 7:15 p.m. The Herd gets three days between matches this time instead of two.
“Two days’ rest made it difficult,” Grassie said. “We’ve got things to work on.”
Marshall is one of five Sun Belt Conference teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches/NCAA Top 25.
UCF is sixth, James Madison seventh, WVU 16th and Kentucky 19th. The Wildcats were voted No. 1 in the preseason SBC poll and Marshall second.
HIGH POINT 1 0 — 1
MARSHALL 1 1 — 2
First half
M—Garcia-Pascual (Stjernegaard), 9:49.
HP — Pineda (Ignacio), 16:52.
Second half
M—Silva (Bell), 56:10.
Shots: High Point 8, Marshall 15.
Saves: Justin Stewart (HP) 4. Perrotta (M) 2.
Corner kicks: High Point 1, Marshall 6.