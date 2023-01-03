The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — The Cabell Midland girls’ high school basketball team defended their Associated Press Class AAAA No. 2 ranking on Tuesday with a 75-64 win over Parkersburg behind a big fourth quarter.

The Knights (7-1, 3-0 Mountain State Athletic Conference) outscored the Big Reds 23-13 in the final quarter to win after trailing at halftime and at the end of the third period.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you