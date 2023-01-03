ONA — The Cabell Midland girls’ high school basketball team defended their Associated Press Class AAAA No. 2 ranking on Tuesday with a 75-64 win over Parkersburg behind a big fourth quarter.
The Knights (7-1, 3-0 Mountain State Athletic Conference) outscored the Big Reds 23-13 in the final quarter to win after trailing at halftime and at the end of the third period.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored six of her team-high 23 points in the final quarter with Sophi Aldridge scoring seven of her 12 points in the period.
Cabell Midland struggled to stop Parkersburg (4-6, 0-3) which was led by Trinity Balog’s game-high 22 points.
“It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win,” Knights’ head coach Randy Templeton said. “(Parkersburg) shot lights out. They did against (George Washington).”
The Big Reds stormed to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter and prompted Templeton to call a time out. During the stoppage, Templeton changed Cabell Midland’s offense to attack Parkersburg low in the paint.
Wheeler responded with eight points, forcing Parkersburg to leave the Knights’ guards open behind the 3-point line.
Jayda Allie and Wheeler each knocked down a triple, and Taylor Parsons hit three, as Cabell Midland outscored the Big Reds 23-6 through the final 4:22 of the first quarter.
Parkersburg stormed back in the second behind Balog who scored 13 points.
The Big Reds trailed by as many as 13 points in the period before closing out the first half on a 15-2 run over the final 2:31.
The teams battled to a 14-12 Cabell Midland advantage in the third period on the strength of two 3-pointers from Allie who finished with 17 points.
Parkersburg responded with a balanced scoring attack led by Brilynn Florence’s five points, and it held a 52-51 lead over the Knights heading into the final quarter.
In addition to Wheeler and Aldridge, Cabell Midland got help from an Allie 3-pointer as well as five points off the bench from Faith Thompson who knocked down a triple and a 2-point field goal.
The game marked the home opener for the Knights who played South Charleston and Riverside away and spent the first month of the season playing tournaments in Washington, D.C., Columbus, and Canton, Ohio, before facing the Big Reds.
The Knights are home Thursday against Ashland Paul Blazer.
“We can’t get in a running game with (the Tomcats),” Templeton said. “It’s going to have to be in half-court sets because they’re a really good team.”
Parkersburg head coach Chris Murray said he was pleased with the offensive effort from the Big Reds but said his team needs to be better defensively.
“Defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of getting stops and getting scores,” said Murray whose team will be home versus Hurricane.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.