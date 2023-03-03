NAUGATUCK — An old adage in sports says it is hard to beat a team three times in a season.
No. 2 Tug Valley (21-3) proved that isn’t always the case as the Panthers knocked off rival Tolsia for the third time this season on Friday night in a jam-packed gym to claim the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament championship, 62-34.
The win for Tug Valley was its 17th in a row as the Panthers secured a home game in next week’s Region IV co-final. They will welcome Huntington St. Joseph (12-11) to Naugatuck for a 7 p.m. tip.
Despite the loss, Tolsia (13-10) stays alive in the postseason as it will have to travel to Wahama (16-8) in the other Region IV co-final, also on Thursday night.
“Tug Valley nation showed up like they always do. When they show up like that, our kids get excited,” Panthers coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “I thought we got off to a very good start, a very good first half. They shared the ball. That thing was whipping around there two or three times. I was very proud of that. I thought our defense was good the first half. It was a total team effort.”
The Panthers came out on fire to start off the game as they raced out to a quick 12-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game and never looked back.
Tug Valley had built the lead up to 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and Tolsia leading scorer Parker Watts was relegated to the bench as he picked up three fouls in the opening quarter.
The Panthers continued to pour it on in the second quarter as they outscored Tolsia 14-4 and took a commanding 35-9 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
“They make us make mistakes on defense,” Tolsia coach Brian Stacy said. “We’re chasing guys out of position. They move the ball good; they got good shooters. You can’t leave them open, and then they beat us off the dribble and we can’t get down to help with the penetration. They’re just a good team; they really are.”
Tolsia finally found some life on the offensive end in the third quarter as Watts scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the period, but it was all for naught as Tug Valley emptied its bench for the entirety of the fourth quarter and cruised to the 28-point win.
The Panthers had a balanced attack, with Parker Davis leading the way with 15 points followed by Jonathan Wagoner and Joey Gollihue, who tossed in 10 points each.
Ashton Davis netted eight points for Tug Valley while freshman Braydun Ferris chipped in nine.
Watts was the lone Rebel to reach double figures with his 19 points, as the next highest scorer on the team was Ben Clayton with seven.
The next game against Huntington St. Joseph will be a rematch of last year’s Region IV co-final, as the Irish defeated Tug Valley to end the Panthers’ season. Thompson knows his team will be ready to deliver payback on Thursday night.
“Last year we let this thing get away from us, and these guys know that this is time for them to start their legacy,” Thompson said. “Now here comes St. Joe. They got us last year, so we want to get a little bit of revenge. We are hungry to get to Charleston.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.