EDITOR’S NOTE: All eyes were on Joan C. Edwards Stadium as Marshall took the field for the Mid-American Conference Championship in its first year back at the Division I-A level.
It was a record-setting night for Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss and quarterback Chad Pennington as the Herd overcame early offensive struggles to run away with a 34-14 win over Toledo to earn the MAC title and a berth in the Motor City Bowl.
The game served as Randy Moss’ final appearance in Huntington and he did not disappoint, hauling in three second-half touchdown receptions to break the Division I-A single season record.
Here is the original story from that game, which came in at No. 20 on the Marshall Football Top 50.
The Thundering Herd defeated Toledo, 34-14, Friday night to win the MAC Championship Game in front of 28,021 frozen, but mostly jubilant, fans and an ESPN2 television audience.
The victory capped Marshall’s triumphant return to the league that kicked the school out in disgrace in 1968.
It also sends the Herd (10-2) to the Motor City Bowl on Dec. 26 in Pontiac, Mich., against an opponent to be determined, possibly Notre Dame.
“In our locker room there are some publications that in the preseason picked us No. 106 in the nation,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “Marshall football is about winning championships. That’s what we talk about all the time. That’s what we work for and what we believe in.”
Despite the lopsided score, the Rockets (9-3) made a game of the inaugural MAC title contest. Toledo took advantage of several Marshall mistakes to lead 7-3 at halftime.
Throughout the first half, a steady snow coated the turf and made it slippery, limiting Marshall’s potent passing attack. In the second half, the snow stopped and Marshall’s offense heated up.
Chad Pennington threw three touchdowns passes to Randy Moss, covering 4, 86 and 20 yards as Marshall rallied. The Herd, which had 145 yards at halftime, finished with 442, including 115 on 20 carries by sophomore tailback Doug Chapman.
“We didn’t make any adjustments, we just made the plays,” said Pennington, who completed 20 of 34 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. “At halftime, we said, ‘let’s go.’ “
Go the Herd did, running with the momentum from a key defensive stop with 9:57 left in the third quarter. Toledo faced a fourth-and-1 from the Marshall 25-yard line, but Larry McCloud and B.J. Cohen stuffed Rockets’ tailback Dwayne Harris for a 4-yard loss.
Marshall took over and five plays later Pennington hit Moss with a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the Herd a 10-7 lead. Marshall never trailed after that.
“That opportunity on fourth-and-1 was our big play of the football game,” Toledo coach Gary Pinkel said. “We haven’t been stopped on fourth-and-1 more than once or twice all year. We ran a play we use a lot and they did a good job stopping it. We never got the momentum back.”
Marshall forced Toledo to punt on its next possession, then came up with the play that destroyed the Rockets’ chance for a comeback.
Pennington threw an 86-yard bomb to Moss, who outraced Toledo star cornerback Clarence Love down the Toledo sideline and into the end zone to make it 17-7.
Moss, who with his first TD catch Friday broke Manny Hazard’s Division I-A single-season record of 22, finished with seven catches for 170 yards on a day when he also received an invitation to the Heisman Trophy awards ceremony next week.
Despite Moss’ 86-yard touchdown catch, Toledo still was in striking distance, but realistically had no chance to catch up. Faced with a 10-point deficit and a run-stuffing Marshall defense, the Rockets were forced to pass. The Herd countered with blitzes that led to five sacks and numerous other play-disrupting scrambles.
“You get behind and you get backed up, then Marshall blitzes a little more,” Pinkel said. “We generally throw the ball away against blitzes, but we didn’t do that tonight.”
Toledo’s talented, elusive quarterback, Chris Wallace, rarely had time to dump the ball. Cohen, McCloud and linebacker John Grace continually flushed Wallace from the pocket.
Wallace, who completed 12 of 28 passes for 246 yards, said the Marshall defense was much more of a factor than the weather.
“You have to go out and play,” Wallace said. “We did that for a half. They did it for the whole game.”
What was the difference in Marshall from the first half to the second?
“We got the ball to the big guy,” Pruett said, looking at Moss.
Billy Malashevich kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Marshall a 20-7 lead with 10:42 left in the game.
Pennington and Moss hooked up from 20 yards with 7:01 left to make it 27-7 and the party was on.
The fans, who tore down the south goal post after the game, heartily celebrated Marshall first MAC title in much the same manner that they toasted the Herd’s Division I-AA championship in 1996.
During the celebration, Motor City Bowl Executive Director George Perles invited Marshall to the Pontiac-based game.
“We’ll be there,” Pruett said, sparking a roar from the crowd on the field and in the stands.
If Pruett has his way, the Herd will be there expecting to win, no matter the opponent.