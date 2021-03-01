HUNTINGTON — The way Marshall’s volleyball program started its match with No. 20 Western Kentucky was strong for head coach Ari Aganus.
The way Western Kentucky finished the match, however, showed why the Hilltoppers are nationally-ranked and considered Conference USA’s top program.
Western Kentucky overcame an early deficit — its first time falling behind in C-USA action since 2018 — to earn a 3-1 win over the Herd on Monday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center.
After being swept on Sunday, the Herd came out strong in the first set, battling each attempt by the Hilltoppers to string together points.
The end result was a 25-21 set win that marked the first time since Oct. 11, 2019, that Western Kentucky has trailed in a Conference USA match (Florida Atlantic).
The key was Marshall’s efforts against WKU’s Lauren Matthews — the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year — in the first set.
Matthews, who won the AVCA National Player of the Week award last week, had zero kills and five attack errors as the Herd took the early lead.
From there, however, Matthews and the Hilltoppers were stellar as they moved to 11-0 on the season and 6-0 in Conference USA.
Matthews got things going and combined with Paige Briggs (match-high 21 kills, 17 digs) to lead the Hilltoppers to convincing wins in the final three sets.
Western Kentucky won the final three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9.
Macy McElhaney led Marshall (5-3, 3-3 C-USA) with 11 kills.
In addition to Briggs’ production, Matthews finished with 13 kills while Avri Davis added 10.
Aganus was not available for comment following the match.