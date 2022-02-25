LOGAN, W.Va. — Yogi Berra once said, “It’s like deja vu all over again.”
That’s how it felt on Friday night at Logan.
The host Logan High School girls basketball team defeated Wayne in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship game as the Lady Cats came away with a hard-fought come-from-behind 52-38 win at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
For the second straight year the Lady Cats will have a chance at playing in to the upcoming state tournament on their home floor with a regional co-final game on Tuesday.
Logan, ranked No. 3 in the state and on a 10-game winning streak, improved to 21-2 and is slated to face Ripley (18-6) in a regional co-final. The Vikings lost 52-46 to Nitro in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 final on Friday night.
Last year, the Lady Cats defeated Winfield in the regional and advanced all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals, where Logan lost 52-33 to Marley Washenitz and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
Friday’s game was the rubber match between Logan and Wayne and expected to be a dandy.
It was.
The Pioneers had beaten Logan 49-39 on Jan. 19 at Logan. The Lady Cats then returned the favor on Feb. 8 with a 54-46 victory at Wayne.
It was a struggle for a while for Logan Friday night. The Lady Cats trailed by as many as seven points and were down by two, both at the half (22-20) and after three quarters (30-28).
Logan then caught fire.
Emma Elkins, Halle Crouse and Natalie Blankenship connected on three straight 3-pointers, fueling an 11-0 Logan run in the fourth quarter.
Up 37-30, Logan then closed the door on Wayne by netting 9 of 11 free throws in the final 3:40 to seal the win.
Peyton Ilderton, who led Logan with 17 points, netted 8 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch and was 13 of 14 for the game.
Logan had advanced to the finals with Tuesday’s lackluster 60-36 sectional win over Scott. The Lady Cats rose to the challenge against Wayne when it mattered.
“I talked to the team at the half and asked them if we were playing well. They said, ‘no,’” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “I told them to just do the basic things and we will win this game. We pulled away at the end and made some big shots. Natalie, Halle and Emma made some big shots.”
Gertz said having home floor advantage was big. His Lady Cats seemed to feed off that energy. Logan will again have the home court edge in the regional vs. Ripley.
“This crowd was phenomenal,” he said. “Our people were great. It’s so important to play these sectional and regional games at home. I don’t know how many people are going to travel from Ripley here to Logan but I’ll tell you, the people from Logan will get this place packed.”
Despite the loss, it’s still not over for No. 4-ranked Wayne (17-6). The Pioneers can still make it to the state tournament, but the Pioneers will have to do it on the road Tuesday at Nitro (16-8) in the other regional co-final. Wayne had advanced to Friday’s sectional finals by eliminating Lincoln County 54-33.
Wayne coach Wade Williams said the fourth quarter was a disaster as the Pioneers were outscored 24-8.
“They made more plays than we did down the stretch,” Williamson said. “We got behind then we had to foul and put them on the line and they made their foul shots. On our end, we couldn’t make the shots when they counted. It’s hard to get behind a good team like that because they can handle the ball. You can’t get outshot as bad as we did on the foul line and expect to win. We left a lot of points on the foul line.”
Logan was 16 of 20 from the free-throw line. Wayne made just 6 of 14.
Blankenship added 11 points for Logan. Crouse had eight, Elkins six, Abbie Myers five and Addyson Amick two.
No Wayne player reached double digits in scoring. Jasmine Tabor, Brooke Adkins and Mikayla Stacy all had nine points each.
Logan has already beaten Ripley twice this season, 72-66 and 55-35.
“We’re 2-0 against them but in the first game they were beating us by 20 and we came back to win,” Gertz said. “In the second game we won by 20. We’re a confident team right now but they will give us everything that they’ve got.”
Wayne routed Nitro 74-48 at home this season in the only meeting between the two teams. The Pioneers will have to do it on the road this time.
“We knew that no matter what happened tonight we were one game away from the state tournament,” Williamson said. “We would have rather played at home.”