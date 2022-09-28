The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220925_hds_musoccer
The Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on WVU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The third-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team will travel to Conway, South Carolina, for a conference matchup with Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday, one day sooner than scheduled due to Hurricane Ian's projected path. 

The match was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, but both teams elected to move the contest up a day due to impending heavy rainfall and the chance of unfavorable field conditions as the weather system moves up the coastline.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

