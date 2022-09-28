HUNTINGTON — The third-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team will travel to Conway, South Carolina, for a conference matchup with Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday, one day sooner than scheduled due to Hurricane Ian's projected path.
The match was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, but both teams elected to move the contest up a day due to impending heavy rainfall and the chance of unfavorable field conditions as the weather system moves up the coastline.
The Thundering Herd (5-1-1, 1-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) is coming off a 1-0 win over the West Virginia University Mountaineers in the Mountain State Derby on Saturday. Milo Yosef netted his third game-winning goal of the season late in the match to secure the victory that helped Marshall move up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Coastal Carolina (3-3-2, 0-0-1 SBC) is coming off a 3-1 win over Furman. The non-conference win snapped a five-match winless streak. In their lone league tilt this year, the Chanticleers played WVU to a scoreless draw.
Goalkeeper Randy Burkhardt made his first career start against Furman, tallying a career-high seven saves in the match in which the Paladins attempted 15 shots, eight of which were on goal.
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual leads CCU with six goals. Noah Glorioso has a team-best four assists.
The Chanticleers lead the all-time series 1-0-1, with last season’s meeting in Huntington ending in a 2-2 draw.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
