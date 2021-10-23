CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marshall’s men’s soccer team faced plenty of adversity on Saturday night in Charlotte.
First, it saw its record scoreless streak snapped in the first half.
Then, the Thundering Herd played the final 40 minutes of the match without one of its leaders as Vinicius Fernandes went to the sidelines after a red card.
Nevertheless, No. 3 Marshall persevered through playing a man down, only to see things even up in overtime as Charlotte also lost a player due to red.
Less than one minute after Charlotte’s Kameron Lacey was issued a red card, Marshall’s Gabriel Alves found Milo Yosef for a goal to give the Herd an exciting 2-1 win over the 49ers.
Lacey’s red card came after a challenge on Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle as he tried to clear a ball in the box.
With renewed life and a 10-a-side field, Marshall instantly went to work up the left side. Alves sent a ball into the box and Charlotte’s defense lost Yosef, who struck his third goal of the season true past Charlotte goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka.
Despite being a man down in the second half, Marshall (10-1-3, 4-0-2 C-USA) sustained its offensive presence after Fernandes went to the sidelines in the 55th minute.
The Thundering Herd out-shot Charlotte 15-9 in the match.
Marshall struck first in the 25th minute when Jan-Erik Leinhos finished off a pair of nice passes from Fernandes and Yosef to give the Herd a 1-0 advantage.
That advantage was short-lived, though, as Charlotte’s Delasi Batse scored at the 26:39 mark to end a seven-match scoreless streak for the Herd.
In all, the scoreless streak covered 760 minutes and 37 seconds.
It was the lone blemish for Semmle, who finished with four saves and was even more key in possession on the back line for the Herd as it kept Charlotte (8-5, 3-3 C-USA) from pressing forward.
With the win, Marshall stays on pace with FIU at the top of the Conference USA men’s soccer standings.
The Herd returns to action at Hoops Family Field on Saturday when they host South Carolina at 7 p.m.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
