LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Boyd County now owns victories over the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Kentucky high school girls basketball.
The fourth-ranked Lions (9-1) defeated host and top-ranked Anderson County 51-47 Saturday. On Jan. 31, Boyd County beat second-ranked Bethlehem 66-65.
The Lions outscored the Bearcats 15-8 in the fourth quarter. Harley Paynter scored 16 points to lead Boyd County. Audrey Biggs scored 11 and Hannah Roberts 10.
Rachel Satterly scored 16 points to pace Anderson County (19-2). Sophie Smith and Amiya Jenkins scored 13 apiece.
BOYD COUNTY 15 7 14 15 — 51: Whitmore 4, Caldwell 2, Rucker 7, Paynter 16, Biggs 11, Jordan 1, Roberts 10.
ANDERSON CO. 6 20 13 8 — 47: Chesser 2, Smith 13, R. Satterly 16, Jenkins 13, J. Satterly 3, Riley 0, Serafine 0.
RUSSELL 54, SHELBY VALLEY 51: Kaeli Ross scored 17 points to help the Red Devils (10-4) beat the Wildcats (10-5). Shaelyn Steele scored 13 points for Russell.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 56, FAIRVIEW 14: The Royals secured their highest seed in the 64th District in 13 years by beating the Eagles for the first time since 2008.
Bellamee Sparks scored 18 points for Rose Hill Christian (13-8), whish is third seeded. Jewelia VanKeuren and Baylee Trimble each scored 12 points.
BoysFAIRFIELD 56, IRONTON ST. JOE 43: Reese Teeters scored 20 points to help the 11th-seeded Lions (8-11) defeat the No. 6 seed Flyers (12-6) in a Division IV sectional final at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
J.C. Damron paced Ironton St. Joe with 20 points. Jimmy Mahlmeister scored 11.
Fairfield advances to the district semifinals Wednesday at third-seeded Federal Hocking.
FAIRFIELD 9 13 14 20 — 56: Mootz 2, Zimmerman 7. Zink 8, Bentley 0, Teeters 20, Payne 0, Watson 4, Priest 8.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9 7 8 19 — 43: Rowe 4, Sheridan 6, Damron 20, J. Mahlmeister 11, M. Mahlmeister 0, Salisbury 0, Weber 0, Brown 0.
NEW BOSTON 74, SYMMES VALLEY 51: The Tigers outscored the visiting Vikings 47-23 in the second half to win a Division IV sectional championship game.
No. 16 seed Symmes Valley (8-11) led top-seeded New Boston (20-2) 28-27 at halftime. The Tigers used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to take control and advance to the district semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home vs. No. 8 seed South Webster.
Kyle Sexton led the Tigers with 23 points. De’Von Jones scored 19 points, Grady Jackson 15 and Tanner Voiers 10. Luke Leith’s 13 points led Symmes Valley.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 16 10 13 — 51: Brammer 7, Leith 13, Ferguson 4, Scherer 4, Patterson 9, Walsh 8, Beckett 0, Webb 0.
NEW BOSTON 10 17 20 27 — 74: Jones 19, Jackson 15, T. Voiers 10, Sexton 23, Clark 3, B. Voiers 4.
BOYD COUNTY 69, EAST CARTER 59: Austin Gibbs scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Lions handed the Raiders (5-1) their first loss in a game in Summit, Kentucky.
Rheyce Deboard scored 14 points for Boyd County (11-4). J.B. Walter chipped in 10 points. Ethan Miller led East Carter with 15 points. Treven Tussey scored 11 points and Evan Goodman 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 66, RUSSELL 53: Kolby McCann scored 20 points and Trey Gerike 19 to pace the Lions to a triumph over the Red Devils in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Bailey Thomas chipped in 11 points and Logan Liles 10 for Lewis County (9-8). Brady Bell led Russell (9-6) with 23 points. Donovan Moore scored 11.
RUSSELL 12 10 9 22 — 53: Quinn 2, Jachimczuk 0m Bell 23, Doak 7, Downs 5, Moore 11, Blum 2, Patrick 3.
LEWIS COUNTY 12 12 20 22 — 66: McCann 20, Gerike 19, Thomas 11, Liles 10, Spencer 2, Jordan 2, Burris 2, Noble 0.
PEEBLES 67, SOUTH GALLIA 50: Oakley Burba scored 29 points as the seventh-seeded Indians beat the 10th-seeded and visiting Rebels in a Division IV sectional championship game.
Dawson Mills scored 14 points and Easton Wesley 12 for Peebles, which visits No. 2 seed Trimble at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal game. Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (12-10) with 21 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 13 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 12 3 21 — 50: Hammond 21, Mabe 13, Combs 6, Ours 4, Small 4, Saber 1, Saunders 1.
PEEBLES 13 20 9 25 — 67: Burba 29, Dawson 14, Wesley 12, White 8, McCoy 2, Porter 2.
ADENA 75, MEIGS 52: The fourth-seeded Warriors (21-2) made 33 of 53 shots (62 percent) to knock off the 20th-seeded Marauders (5-9) in a Division III sectional semifinal in Frankfort, Ohio.
Adena advances to the district semifinals at home vs. No. 5 seed South Point (14-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Logan Bennett led the Warriors with 25 points. Jarrett Garrison scored 23 points and Preston Sykes 13. Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 18 points. Andrew Dodson scored 12 points and Wyatt Hoover 10.
MEIGS 13 15 15 9 — 52: Cleland 18, Dodson 12, Hoover 10, Stanley 5, Harrison 5, Roberts 2.
ADENA 25 15 23 12 — 75: Bennett 25, Garrison 23, Sykes 13, McDonald 9, Shipley 3, Throckmorton 2.
SIMON KENTON 87, ASHLAND 85: Kelly Niece scored 42 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds to play to lift the Pioneers over the Tomcats in Independence, Kentucky.
Isaac Miller led Simon Kenton (10-7) with 19 points. Cole Villers scored 35 points for Ashland (9-4). Colin Porter scored 21 points, Ethan Sellars 15 and Sean Marcum 12.
ASHLAND 18 20 24 23 — 85: Marcum 12, Sellars 15, Villers 35, Porter 21, Atkins 2, Carter, Gillum 0.
S. KENTON 13 24 25 25 — 87: Carson 7, Smith 6, Niece 42, Miller 19, Eversole 8, Marshall 5, Krohman 0, Morrison 0, Walker 0, Riley 0.
RACELAND 63, MENIFEE COUNTY 49: Kirk Pence scored 29 points as the Rams (7-6) toppled the Wildcats in Frenchburg, Kentucky.
Eli Johnson scored 26 points for Menifee County (1-17). Brevon Ricker scored 12.
RACELAND 9 23 14 17 — 63: Floyd 5, Reed 9, Gallion 7, Broughton 6, Pence 29, Gauze 4, Newman 3, Perkins.
MENIFEE CO. 6 11 12 20 — 49: Davis 2, Craft, Brooks, Johnson 26, Ricker 12, Williams 9.
Wrestling
RAIDERS WIN DISTRICT: Four River Valley wrestlers won championships Saturday in a Division III southeast sectional championship match at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio.
Eight Raiders qualified for the district tournament as River Valley finished first in the 22-team field with 192 points. Westfall was second with 165 points. South Gallia finished 15th. Meigs tied Crooksville for 19th.
Andrew Hack at 126 pounds, Justin Stump (138), Nathan Cadle (145) and Will Hash (182) won for the Raiders.
In Division II, Gallia Academy placed fourth as Todd Elliott (126) and Steven Davis (170) won individual titles.
New Lexington won the meet with 231.5 points. Athens was second with 224. The Blue Devils finished with 178.