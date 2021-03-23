HUNTINGTON — When the trash talk was finished and the shoving was done, Huntington High came out ahead.
The Highlanders (7-0), ranked fourth in Class AAAA, were a bit better in nearly every area in defeating No. 3 Cabell Midland (4-2) Tuesday night in boys high school basketball in Lucas-Archer Gym.
A key area where HHS grabbed an advantage was in composure, holding steady after their rival made runs and avoiding calamity when the game became heated.
“I’m proud of our guys for keeping composed,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. “I was pleased with how our guys stuck together and kept their composure. We didn’t always play smart, but did stick together.”
The Knights shot slightly better, making 16 of 39 (41 percent), but didn’t put the ball in the basket as often as the Highlanders, who were 21 of 52 (39.6 percent) from the floor. Huntington High also made 7 of 16 shots from 3-point range, while Cabell Midland was 3 for 12 from beyond the arc.
HHS sank 9 of 10 free throws and the Knights hit 15 of 23. Cabell Midland also committed two more turnovers than did the Highlanders, who held a 30-22 rebounding edge.
The Knights played most of the game without 6-foot-4 forward K.K. Siebert, who was ejected with 3:44 left in the second quarter after a scuffle with the Highlanders’ Amare Smith after both dove for a loose ball. Siebert, who averages a double-double, left with four points and two rebounds.
Smith hit a free throw from the resulting technical foul to give Huntington High a 24-18 lead, but the Knights charged back to take a 27-26 advantage on a pair of Chandler Schmidt foul shots before Eli Archer scored to send the Highlanders into halftime up one.
Cabell Midland led 31-30 with 7:01 left in the third period, but Smith scored from the lane to give HHS a 32-31 lead it never surrendered.
The Highlanders used an 8-0 run to lead 50-41 with 6:26 to play, but the Knights charged back again, pulling within 50-47 when Chandler Schmidt scored on a layup off an assist from Dominic Schmidt with 4:55 remaining, prompting Holmes to call time out.
“Those Schmidt brothers are tough,” Holmes said.
Out of the timeout, Brennan Hoffman swished a 3-pointer and Joe Patterson followed with a 2 to make it 55-47 with 1:47 left. After a Dominic Schmidt free throw, Hoffman sank one foul shot and Smith two before Chandler Schmidt’s layup set the score.
Hoffman scored 17 points, making 5 of 9 shots, including all four 3-point attempts, and was 3 for 3 at the free throw line. Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Chandler Schmidt paced Cabell Midland with 26 points, making 11 of 12 free throws.
Huntington High returns to action Thursday at Riverside. Cabell Midland also plays Thursday, entertaining South Charleston. The Highlanders and Knights are scheduled to meet again April 8 in Ona.
CABELL MIDLAND 10 17 14 9 — 50: Eastone 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Siebert 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Johnson 0-4 0-1 0-0 0, D. Schmidt 3-8 0-3 3-9 9, Riggio 2-5 0-3 1-2 5, Frost 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, C. Schmidt 7-17 1-5 11-12 26, Swann 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-39 3-12 15-23 50.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 14 14 17 13 — 58: M. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 4-9 1-2 0-0 9, Motley 4-6 1-2 0-0 9, Z. Johnson 3-6 1-4 0-0 7, Hoffman 5-9 4-4 3-3 17, Hickman 0-3 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-16 0-4 4-5 11, Archer 2-4 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 21-53 7-16 9-10 58.
Rebounds: CM 22 (Johnson 8), HH 30 (Smith 10). Team rebounds: CM 6, HH 3. Deadball rebounds: CM 3, HH none. Steals: CM 4 (C. Schmidt 2), HH 7 (Smith 3). Blocked shots: CM 2 (Johnson, Frost), HH 3 (Motley, Hoffman, Archer). Turnovers: CM 10, HH 8. Fouls: CM 13, HH 15. Fouled out: J. Johnson. Technical fouls: Siebert.