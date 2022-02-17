CHARLESTON -- Cabell Midland, ranked fourth in Class AAAA, improved to 14-4 with a 44-43 victory over eighth-ranked Capital Wednesday night in high school girls basketball.
Rylee Allie scored 15 points and Kaedlee Potter 11 for the Knights. Jazmyn Wheeler grabbed nine rebounds and scored seven points.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 61, ROCK HILL 56: The Senators fell behind 9-0, then scored 11 consecutive points to rally for a triumph over the Redwomen in a Division III sectional championship game in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Rock Hill (19-5) was within 53-51 after a 3-pointer by Emma Harper, but Portsmouth West put the game away at the free throw line. Emma Sayre scored 27 for the Senators (19-5). Eden Cline and Charli Jo Howard chipped in 10 each. Hadyn Bailey paced the Redwomen with 15 points. Hope Easterling scored 13 and Hazley Matthews and J'Lynn Risner 11 each.
SYMMES VALLEY 51, WESTERN-PIKE 42: The Vikings won a Division IV sectional championship by topping the Indians in Willow Wood, Ohio. Desiree Simpson scored 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley (15-8), which takes on Trimble at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Piketon in a district semifinal. Jordan Ellison scored 13 points, grasped 11 rebounds and made eighth steals. Kenzi Ferneai led Western (12-11) with 17 points.
ASHLAND 62, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 58: The Kittens (18-4) came back from an eight point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Indians (18-10) in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Makayla Martin scored 16, Kenleigh Woods 15, Casey Wallenfelsz 12 and Ella Sellars 10 for Ashland. Hayden Barrier led Montgomery County with 26 points. Shaelyn Harris scored 12 and Savannah Parker 11.
SOUTH GALLIA 62, GREEN 19: The Rebels (16-6) defeated the Bobcats (8-11) in a Division IV sectional tournament game in Mercerville, Ohio. Kasey Kimbler led Green with 12 points.
Boys basketball
ST. ALBANS 60, HUNTINGTON 59: Jayden Clark scored 25 points to help the Red Dragons (12-5) nip the Highlanders (10-10). Drew Reed scored 15 points and pilled down 13 rebounds. Montez Johnson paced Huntington with 24 points. Mikey Johnson scored 10.
RIPLEY 50, LINCOLN COUNTY 49: The Vikings survived a Panthers' shot with 4.3 seconds left to hang on for a victory in Hamlin, West Virginia. Isaiah Castro and Brady Anderson each scored 10 points for Ripley (9-8). Jackson Sanders scored 19 and Cam Blevins 13 for Lincoln County (4-13).
MILLER 73, SOUTH GALLIA 67: The 20th-seeded Falcons (5-14) overcame an eight-point deficit with a late 12-0 run to upset the 13th-seeded Rebels (10-10) in a Division IV sectional semifinal in Mercerville, Ohio. Logan Doughty scored with 1:53 left to put Miller ahead to stay. Doughty and Sam Rutter each scored 18 for the Falcons. Quin McCabe scored 15 and Kylan McClain 11. Brayden Hammond scored 16 points. Tanner Boothe and Blaik Saunders each scored 11. Brycen Stanley scored 10.
PORTSMOUTH 89, NELSONVILLE-YORK 51: The host Trojans made one dozen 3-point shots in a rout of the Buckeyes in an Ohio Division III Sectional tournament game. Dariyonne Bryant and Kenny Sanderlin each scored 20 points for 11th-seeded Portsmouth (11-10), which plays for the section title at 7 p.m., Friday, at No. 6 South Point. Deandre Berry scored 17. Drew Carter paced No. 22 seed Nelsonville-York (7-16) with 17 points. Leighton Loge scored 16.