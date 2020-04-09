HUNTINGTON — During the 2012 season, Marshall’s offensive playbook and tempo increased, which led to some big offensive numbers being put up for the Thundering Herd.
However, the team fell short of making it to the postseason despite being one of the nation’s top offensive attacks.
The reason? As solid as the Herd offense was, the defense was every bit as porous, allowing 43.1 points per game as the team struggled to its 5-7 mark.
That figure included a 65-59 double-overtime loss to East Carolina which ended the Herd’s season in Greenville, North Carolina, just one game short of bowl eligibility.
There are quite a few things that I remember sticking out from that contest.
No. 1: You’ve got to really be doing something wrong defensively to go over 200 yards rushing and 400 passing and still take an ‘L.’
No. 2: The game took place at the height of NCAA Football video game madness and — to that point — I’d never seen a game live that played out more like a video game. The 2014 Marshall-Western Kentucky game scratched that same itch two years later.
No. 3: When Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato went down in the second half, the Herd’s Blake Frohnapfel showed that the team really had a 1A-1B scenario at quarterback.
It was the first extended look that anyone really got of Frohnapfel, who later transferred to UMass. In just over one quarter, Frohnapfel went 12-of-15 for 101 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 62 yards and a score also.
No. 4: When Marshall scored with 1:55 left to take a 52-45 lead, I distinctly remember looking at HD Media columnist Chuck Landon and saying, “They left too much time.” That is the story of the 2012 defense.
As for the game itself, Marshall’s 633 yards of total offense was not enough as ECU quarterback Shane Carden and wide receiver Justin Hardy had a field day.
In the Herd’s cushion-like coverage, Carden went 38-of-47 for 439 yards and three touchdowns. Hardy caught 16 of those passes for 171 yards as the Herd defense simply couldn’t stop him.
It was Hardy who came up with the game’s biggest play, catching a 19-yard pass on fourth-and-10 deep in ECU territory.
Once that conversion was made, it was like everyone at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium knew that East Carolina was going to go into the end zone to tie the game.
Hardy added catches of 16 and 19 yards to continue the drive before Carden found Danny Webster for a 6-yard score with four seconds left to force the extra session before a Marshall turnover in double-overtime led to the 65-59 win for the Pirates.
The last memory of that game did not come until the following day when something actually exceeded the pace of the play of both teams on the field — that being Marshall defensive coordinator Chris Rippon’s exit from Huntington.