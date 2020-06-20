HUNTINGTON — Coming into the 1999 Motor City Bowl, all the defensive talk had centered around BYU and linebacker Rob Morris.
While Marshall’s defense made sure that it was the one being spoken of in the contest, Chapman also made it a point to let everyone know what he thought of all the talk of BYU’s defense. Chapman scored all three touchdowns in the game with two being of highlight-reel variety as the Herd topped No. 25 BYU, 21-3, in the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit, Michigan.
For the game, Chapman finished with 133 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns while catching four passes for 40 yards and another score. Each time the game featured a big momentum swing, it was Chapman who was swinging the pendulum.
The biggest of those plays was an 87-yard touchdown run that gave Marshall a 14-3 lead near the end of the third quarter.
BYU had Marshall’s offense backed up, but quarterback Chad Pennington audibled at the line of scrimmage to a running play that gave Chapman a chance to make a big play.
BYU’s linebackers featured All-American Morris, but Pennington trusted Chapman in the one-on-one battle and Chapman made it worthwhile, breaking through a tackle at the line of scrimmage before racing 87 yards down the sideline for a score.
“He made a great run on the touchdown,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said following the game. “If you saw the replay, he was hit two or three times, stepped over a guy. It was just a great run.”
Prior to that statement play, Chapman had given Marshall the lead midway through the second quarter following a wild exchange. BYU led 3-0 and appeared to have momentum after intercepting Pennington, but wide receiver Nate Poole tracked down BYU’s Jared Lee and forced a fumble that gave the Herd possession again. On the next play, Chapman caught a swing pass out of the backfield, made a hard cut to leave Lee in his wake and raced to the end zone for a 30-yard score that gave the Herd a lead that Marshall took into the half. Chapman then put his signature on the win to cash in on a Marshall interception. After Rogers Beckett’s interception set Marshall up at the 1-yard line, Chapman plunged in to complete the trio of touchdowns and put a cap on his Marshall career.
Following the game, Chapman added one final carry in his Marshall career. Chapman carried the 1999 Motor City Bowl Most Valuable Player Award as he and his senior teammates walked out of the Pontiac Silverdome having completed the best season in Marshall football history.